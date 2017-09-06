 Skip Nav
The Top Gluten-Free Cereals to Keep in Your Pantry

Many people can pour a big bowl of cereal for breakfast without thinking twice. But for those with a gluten allergy or sensitivity, it's not as easy. While there are plenty of homemade gluten-free recipes you can take the time to cook up, certain mornings call for a healthy breakfast that's quick and satisfying. If a good old bowl of cereal is what you're craving, reach for one of these gluten-free approved boxes.


— Additional reporting by Lizzie Fuhr

Enjoy Life Crunchy Flax with Chia
$4
Buy Now
Rice Chex
$5
Buy Now
Kay's Naturals French Vanilla Protein Cereal
$6
Buy Now
Barbara's Honey Rice Puffins
$6
Buy Now
Organic Maple Buckwheat Flakes
$5
Buy Now
EnviroKidz Organic Amazon Frosted Flakes Cereal
$5
Buy Now
Mesa Sunrise Flakes
$6
Buy Now
Paleo Coconut Flakes
$13
Buy Now
Nature's Path Gluten Free Whole O's Cereal
$4
Buy Now
