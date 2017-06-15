 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
11 Awesomely Practical and Stylish Hairstyles For Your Next Sweat Sesh
Healthy Eating Tips
20 Filling Foods to Keep You Feeling Full
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout
Hangovers
What's the Deal With Alcohol and Ibuprofen?
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
11 Awesomely Practical and Stylish Hairstyles For Your Next Sweat Sesh

Gym hair, DO care — more and more women are creating really beautiful, functional styles to keep their hair in place during a workout. And it's fun! If you've ever wanted to experiment with something beyond your usual 'do, these will serve as awesome inspiration. From double dutch braids to fun twists on messy buns, there's a little something for everyone to try, from super quick and easy to a little more intricate.

Related
3 Braids That Are Perfect For Your Next Workout

Previous Next
Join the conversation
HairstylesGym CultureWorkoutsBraids
Join The Conversation
Hairstyles
18 Beauties Who'll Make You Want Bob-Length Braids
by Florie Mwanza
Cornrow Braid Designs
Summer Beauty
13 Designs to Try When You're Bored With Your Braids
by Aimee Simeon
Lucy Hale Hair Inspiration
Lucy Hale
by Tori-Crowther
How to Exercise on a Budget
Home Workouts
The Broke Girl's Guide to Exercising
by Marina Liao
Milk Makeup Glitter Stick
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds