Ultra-High-Waist Pants Are an Active Girl's Best Friend

We're seriously crushing on high-waisted workout pants — we've been reaching for them before every workout lately! Not only do they keep everything nice and tucked in, but they're figure flattering, slimming, and secure. Tapping it back in SoulCycle? No need to worry about anything hanging out. Going into a deeper bind in yoga? You're covered.

These high-waisted wonders are also the perfect match to long line sports bras and cropped tops, meaning you can rock a "shirtless" look in a superhot class without feeling overly exposed. Here are some of our favorite high-rise styles, some of which completely cover your navel (awww, yeah!).