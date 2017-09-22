 Skip Nav
Ultra-High-Waist Pants Are an Active Girl's Best Friend

We're seriously crushing on high-waisted workout pants — we've been reaching for them before every workout lately! Not only do they keep everything nice and tucked in, but they're figure flattering, slimming, and secure. Tapping it back in SoulCycle? No need to worry about anything hanging out. Going into a deeper bind in yoga? You're covered.

These high-waisted wonders are also the perfect match to long line sports bras and cropped tops, meaning you can rock a "shirtless" look in a superhot class without feeling overly exposed. Here are some of our favorite high-rise styles, some of which completely cover your navel (awww, yeah!).

Beyond Yoga Take Me Higher Legging
$88
Buy Now
Outdoor Voices Hi-Rise Warmup Leggging
$95
Buy Now
Spanx Activewear Active Compression Close-Fit Pant
$98
Buy Now
Beyond Yoga Iconic Silhouette Mesh Legging
$110
Buy Now
Knockout by Victorias Secret Capri
$67
Buy Now
Outdoor Voices Hi-Rise Warmup Leggging
from
$95
The Upside
Ditsy-print cropped performance leggings
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$90$36
The Row
Cosso double-stretch twill leggings
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$690$276
The Upside
Camouflage-print performance leggings
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$91
Fendi
Side-logo performance leggings
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$270
MATCHESFASHION.COM
PEPPER & MAYNE High-rise compression performance leggings
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$71
Lucy
Activewear Get Going Pant
from Dillard's
$89
Lucy
Women's Do Everything Cuffed Pant 8137447
from Swimoutlet
$71.10
Lucy
Women's Revolution Run Short Capri 8153480
from Swimoutlet
$69
Lucy
Women's Print Studio Hatha Capri Legging 8137445
from Swimoutlet
$75.95$40.25
Lucy
Women's Power Train Pocket Legging 8153456
from Swimoutlet
$89
Beyond Yoga
High Waist Capri Leggings Women's Casual Pants
from Zappos
$80
Beyond Yoga
High Waist Stirrup Leggings Women's Casual Pants
from Zappos
$97
Beyond Yoga
Can't Quilt You High Waisted Leggings Women's Casual Pants
from Zappos
$99
Beyond Yoga
Lux Print Capri Leggings Women's Casual Pants
from Zappos
$64
Beyond Yoga
Lux Print High Waist Leggings Women's Casual Pants
from Zappos
$75
