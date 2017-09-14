 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
13 Cute Hoodies You'll Want to Wear All Day, Every Day This Fall

With rain and wind coming our way, we're ready to stock up on sweatshirts. We're especially keeping our eye on the best hoodies — they shield your head and keep you extracozy. Whether you're on an outdoor run or going back and forth between exercise classes and work, a hoodie is a smart layering piece to have on hand. We rounded up our favorite options so that you can make a smart choice. Not only are they functional, but they're pretty cute too. You might just have to buy a few to keep in your rotation. Take a look and get to shopping — you don't want to miss your chance!

Related
11 Cute and Cozy Crewneck Sweatshirts For Your Fall Workout

Old Navy Go-Dry Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Ivy Park Logo Hoodie
Forever 21 Active Believe Graphic Hoodie
Fjallraven High Coast Hoodie Sweatshirt
Free People Fletcher Run Hoodie
Athleta CYA Stronger Hoodie
Victoria's Secret Tie-Back Hoodie
Adidas Trefoil Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt
Gap GapFit Stripe Hoodie
Nike Running Short-Sleeve Hoodie
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Zip Hoodie
Old Navy Funnel-Neck Pullover Hoodie
Nike Dry Element Hoodie
Start Slideshow
SweatshirtsFitness GearFallHoodiesWorkout Clothes
Shop More
Nike Sport Tops SHOP MORE
Nike
Women's Sportswear Gym Vintage Hoodie
from Nordstrom
$55$32.98
Nike
Women's Sportswear Gym Vintage Zip Hoodie
from Nordstrom
$65$38.98
Nike
Dry Knit Women's Running Tank
from Nike
$65$49.97
Nike
Dry Knit Women's Long Sleeve Running Top
from Nike
$80$64.97
Nike
Women's Sportswear Gym Vintage Hoodie
from Nordstrom
$60$35.98
Gap Sweats & Hoodies SHOP MORE
Gap
Parrot Green Shadow Logo Fleece Zip Hoodie
from AlexandAlexa
$29$14.50
Gap
Grey Heather Slim Side-Stripe Sweats
from AlexandAlexa
$25$12.50
Gap
Pure Red Shadow Logo Fleece Zip Hoodie
from AlexandAlexa
$31$15.50
Gap
Parrot Green Slim Side-Stripe Sweats
from AlexandAlexa
$25$12.50
Gap
Pure Red Slim Side-Stripe Sweats
from AlexandAlexa
$25$12.50
Nike Sweats & Hoodies SHOP MORE
MR PORTER
Nike Training Dri-FIT Jersey Zip-Up Hoodie
from MR PORTER
$75
MR PORTER
Nike Training Dri-FIT Jersey Zip-Up Hoodie
from MR PORTER
$75
Nike
Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
from JCPenney
$75$59.99
Asos
Nike Training Fleece Hoodie In Green 742210-331
from Asos
$95$66.50
Nike
Dry Men's Sleeveless Training Hoodie
from Nike
$65$49.97
Forever 21 Sweats & Hoodies AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fall Fashion
Fashion Girls — These 15 Cool Sweatshirts Are So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them
by Macy Cate Williams
Nostalgia
How to Work Your College Sweatshirt Into Your Wardrobe — and Look Cool as Hell
by Sarah Wasilak
Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's Couture Week Looks Deserve a Runway of Their Own
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Has a Lot of '90s Pride — Just Look at Her Outfits
by Marina Liao
adidas Sport Tops AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fall Fashion
10 Long-Sleeved Shirts That Can Be Layered Multiple Ways For Fall
by Marina Liao
Spring Fashion
23 Perfect Travel Outfits From Girls Who Are Always on the Go
by Sarah Wasilak
Selena Gomez
The Perfect Selena Gomez Summer Outfit For Every Type of Girl
by Sarah Wasilak
Street Style
Yes, Athleisure's Still in — but It Doesn't Look Like It Used To
by Sarah Wasilak
Nike Sport Tops AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Sporty Sock Trick Will Take You Straight Back to the '90s
by Sarah Wasilak
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Made the Airport Her Personal Runway in These 12 Outfits
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Bella Hadid
13 Basic Black Pieces Every Woman Should Own
by Marina Liao
Adriana Lima
You Should Steal These 14 Workout Outfits From Adriana Lima
by Vivian Nunez
Nike Sport Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sierrachantal
statusapp
nastialiukin
peyton.baxter
Forever 21 Sweats & Hoodies AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theblondeinpink
sosageblog
shesawstyle
imveryjolly
Ivy Park Sweats & Hoodies AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
styldgrace
laiamagazine
styldgrace
andi_dorfman
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds