19 Workout Hoodies That Will Get You Off the Couch and Onto the Treadmill

Whether you rock a hoodie to get to and from the gym or you keep it on for your whole workout to build up a little extra sweat, we can all agree that we have a hoodie or two in our closets and definitely room for more. While any old zip-up or pullover will do the job to keep you warm, some hoodies are created to be more functional for working out, whether it be mesh panels or media pockets — because we can't go anywhere without our phones packed with workout playlists. If you're in the market for a new fitness hoodie, read ahead to find 19 stylish yet functional options.

Lululemon Scuba Hoodie III ($118)

Puma 1/2 Zip Hoodie ($80)

Free Flow Hoodie by FP Movement at Free People ($98)

Athleta Girl Heathered Hangout Hoodie ($68)

Under Armour Women's ColdGear Storm Layered Up Hoodie ($100)

The North Face Any Distance Hoodie Women's Sweatshirt ($80)

Onzie - Drop Back Hoodie Women's Sweatshirt ($65)

Koral Women's Chi Mesh Hoodie ($150)

Soybu Women's Betty Workout Hoodie ($65)

Threads for Thought Brynn Zippie Workout Hoodie 8150700 ($30)

Sweaty Betty Akasha Jumper ($180)

Converse Knit Full-Zip ($95)

Converse Mesh Back ($55)

Nike Sportswear Rally Funnel Neck ($60)

Alala Flyweight Hoodie ($110)

Beyond Yoga Featherweight Spacedye Dolman Hoodie ($120)

Monrow Oversized Cropped Hoody ($128)

Adidas Sport ID Mesh Hoodie ($46)

Adidas Stadium Hoodie ($70)

