35 Fitness Gifts For Your Friend Who Only Wears Black

So, you need a gift for your friend who refuses to wear any color whatsoever? No problem! There are some great all-black fitness finds out there, especially because the dark shade covers up sweat so effortlessly. You might love some of these pieces so much that you'll end up with a cart full of jet-black gym clothes for yourself, too! Take a look.

Alo Yoga Interlace Yoga Leggings
Forever 21 Active Zip-Pocket Fanny Pack
Adidas Trefoil Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt
Nike Feather Light Cap
Adidas Stan Smith Women's Tennis Shoes
BCBGeneration Pocket Jogger
Puma Women's Counterpunch Gym Bag
PINK Ultimate Unlined Mesh High-Neck Sports Bra
Michi Psyloque Short
Icebreaker Chase Headband
Nike Dry Cropped Training Top
Old Navy Max Support Plus-Size Sports Bra
Alo Yoga PVC Yoga Mat
MZ Wallace Metro Matt Quilted Shell Yoga Bag
Alo Yoga Ripped Warrior Long-Sleeve Top
TYR Big Swimple Optical Swim Goggles
Adidas Superstar Track Pants
Ivy Park Women's Logo Sports Bra
URBANISTA Headphones
Alo Yoga Ideal Lace-Front Top
Icebreaker Run + Ultra Light Micro Women's No Show Socks
Zella Women's Live In High Waist Leggings
Stott Pilates Foam Rollers
Fitbit Surge Fitness Watch
Nike Plus Size Dry Tempo Running Shorts
Nike Tanjun Women's Running Shoes
Pepper & Mayne High-rise Ombré Compression Performance Leggings
Spiritual Gangster Racerback Tank
Kate Spade Haring Lane Kenna Bag
Free People Cheeky Yoga Shorts
JanSport Super FX Backpack
Gifts For WomenHoliday FitnessFitness GiftsHealthy LivingGift GuideHoliday
