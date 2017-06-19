6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fitness Fitness Gear Blue Sneakers 11 Aqua Sneakers That Will Make You Feel Anything but Blue June 19, 2017 by Macy Williams 17 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Big news, sneakerheads — we're dubbing aqua the official color of Summer. The soothing blue shade reminds us of pools and clear skies. Give your next fitness routine a boost with a new pair of aqua sneakers. There are so many pretty pairs, you might even want more than one. Take a look at our favorites. Related10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off Shop Brands adidas · Nike · Asics · Vans Nike Tennis Classic Ultra Flyknit Sneakers The Nike Tennis Classic Ultra Flyknit Sneakers ($150) include foam midsole cushioning for added comfort. Whether you're on the tennis court, going for a jog, or just walking around, these shoes are a supportive option. The mesh upper provides breathability. These sneakers are also very light. Nike Tennis Classic Ultra Flyknit sneakers $150$90 from The Outnet Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes Adidas Crazy Train Sneakers If you're looking to hit the gym hard, try these Adidas Crazy Train Sneakers ($80). The cushioned sole is shock absorbent for those tougher workouts. The design will keep your foot snug in the shoe. These kicks also come in orange or navy blue. adidas Crazy Train (Women's) $79.95 from ShoeMall Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Phantom We love the monochromatic color of these APL TechLoom Phantom sneakers ($165). The supportive midsole and neoprene sock make them particularly comfortable. This shoe is designed for high-impact activities like running and jogging. The mesh upper will keep your foot cool while you exercise. APL TechLoom Phantom sneakers $165 from athleticpropulsionlabs.com Buy Now Nike Pegasus 34 Running Shoe The Nike Pegasus 34 Running Shoe ($110) was designed to keep you comfortable for many miles. The cushion in the forefoot and heel will give you a springy feel as you move. The cables that wrap around the arch of your foot are designed to give you snug support. These sneakers only weigh 8.7 ounces, so they're nice and lightweight. Nike Pegasus 34 Women's Running Shoe $110 from Nike Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Adidas Lite Racer The ethereal, cloudy print on the Adidas Lite Racer ($65) is a total dream. The rubber outsole will give you good traction and durability. The insole will contour to your foot like a custom mold for a perfect fit. Wear these for running or jogging. adidas Lite Racer $65$44.99 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more adidas Athletic Shoes APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Pro Mesh Mneakers The APL Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Pro Mesh Sneakers ($140) are a smart investment. They work for a variety of workouts so you'll get great use out of them. The mesh upper keeps these shoes lightweight, so you won't feel weighed down. Get this pick soon; they're going fast. The Outnet Athletic Shoes APL Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Pro mesh sneakers $140$98 from The Outnet Buy Now See more The Outnet Athletic Shoes Vans Sneakers Even if you don't skate, you can totally rock these Vans Sneakers ($167). This version comes with a soft leather upper that's long-lasting. These are comfortable for casual walks. We'll wear them all Summer with dresses or jeans. Vans Sneakers $167$135 from yoox.com Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers Nike Force 1 07 LV8 Shoes Wannabe mermaids will definitely appreciate these Nike Force 1 07 LV8 Shoes ($100). The metallic finish changes colors as you walk. If this shoe looks familiar, it's because it's an update of the original 1982 shoe. This choice comes in men's sizes, so make sure to order a smaller size than you normally would. Nike Force 1 07 LV8 Men's Shoe $100$79.97 from Nike Buy Now See more Nike Shoes Adidas Neo Lite Racer Sneaker Wear the Adidas Women's Neo Lite Racer Sneaker ($65) with an all-white workout outfit. The brand used its signature FITFOAM in the memory sockliner to ensure all-day comfort. The heel overlay will give you excellent stability. These shoes also come in purple, black, burgundy, gray, and white. adidas Women's Neo Lite Racer Sneaker $64.99$44.99 from Famous Footwear Buy Now See more adidas Athletic Shoes Asics Sneakers The deep aqua shade of these Asics Sneakers ($124) reminds us of a big blue lake. The gel sole allows your foot to sink right into the shoe. The textured outsole will provide you with a slip-free experience. These run small, so go up a size. Asics Sneakers $124 from yoox.com Buy Now See more Asics Sneakers Nike Tanjun Sneakers The Nike Tanjun Sneakers ($65) were named after the Japanese word for "simplicity." They're meant to be comfortable for long walks and everyday activities. There's light padding throughout the shoe. We'll throw these on when we're running errands. Nike Tanjun SE $65$45.99 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Fitness GearSneakersShopping