 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
11 Aqua Sneakers That Will Make You Feel Anything but Blue

Blue Sneakers

11 Aqua Sneakers That Will Make You Feel Anything but Blue

Big news, sneakerheads — we're dubbing aqua the official color of Summer. The soothing blue shade reminds us of pools and clear skies. Give your next fitness routine a boost with a new pair of aqua sneakers. There are so many pretty pairs, you might even want more than one. Take a look at our favorites.

Related
10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off

Shop Brands
adidas · Nike · Asics · Vans
Nike Tennis Classic Ultra Flyknit Sneakers
Nike Tennis Classic Ultra Flyknit Sneakers

The Nike Tennis Classic Ultra Flyknit Sneakers ($150) include foam midsole cushioning for added comfort. Whether you're on the tennis court, going for a jog, or just walking around, these shoes are a supportive option. The mesh upper provides breathability. These sneakers are also very light.

Nike
Tennis Classic Ultra Flyknit sneakers
$150$90
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes
Adidas Crazy Train Sneakers
Adidas Crazy Train Sneakers

If you're looking to hit the gym hard, try these Adidas Crazy Train Sneakers ($80). The cushioned sole is shock absorbent for those tougher workouts. The design will keep your foot snug in the shoe. These kicks also come in orange or navy blue.

adidas
Crazy Train (Women's)
$79.95
from ShoeMall
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Phantom
APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Phantom

We love the monochromatic color of these APL TechLoom Phantom sneakers ($165). The supportive midsole and neoprene sock make them particularly comfortable. This shoe is designed for high-impact activities like running and jogging. The mesh upper will keep your foot cool while you exercise.

APL TechLoom Phantom sneakers
$165
from athleticpropulsionlabs.com
Buy Now
Nike Pegasus 34 Running Shoe
Nike Pegasus 34 Running Shoe

The Nike Pegasus 34 Running Shoe ($110) was designed to keep you comfortable for many miles. The cushion in the forefoot and heel will give you a springy feel as you move. The cables that wrap around the arch of your foot are designed to give you snug support. These sneakers only weigh 8.7 ounces, so they're nice and lightweight.

Nike
Pegasus 34 Women's Running Shoe
$110
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Adidas Lite Racer
Adidas Lite Racer

The ethereal, cloudy print on the Adidas Lite Racer ($65) is a total dream. The rubber outsole will give you good traction and durability. The insole will contour to your foot like a custom mold for a perfect fit. Wear these for running or jogging.

adidas
Lite Racer
$65$44.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more adidas Athletic Shoes
APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Pro Mesh Mneakers
APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Pro Mesh Mneakers

The APL Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Pro Mesh Sneakers ($140) are a smart investment. They work for a variety of workouts so you'll get great use out of them. The mesh upper keeps these shoes lightweight, so you won't feel weighed down. Get this pick soon; they're going fast.

The Outnet Athletic Shoes
APL Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Pro mesh sneakers
$140$98
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more The Outnet Athletic Shoes
Vans Sneakers
Vans Sneakers

Even if you don't skate, you can totally rock these Vans Sneakers ($167). This version comes with a soft leather upper that's long-lasting. These are comfortable for casual walks. We'll wear them all Summer with dresses or jeans.

Vans
Sneakers
$167$135
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Nike Force 1 07 LV8 Shoes
Nike Force 1 07 LV8 Shoes

Wannabe mermaids will definitely appreciate these Nike Force 1 07 LV8 Shoes ($100). The metallic finish changes colors as you walk. If this shoe looks familiar, it's because it's an update of the original 1982 shoe. This choice comes in men's sizes, so make sure to order a smaller size than you normally would.

Nike
Force 1 07 LV8 Men's Shoe
$100$79.97
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Shoes
Adidas Neo Lite Racer Sneaker
Adidas Neo Lite Racer Sneaker

Wear the Adidas Women's Neo Lite Racer Sneaker ($65) with an all-white workout outfit. The brand used its signature FITFOAM in the memory sockliner to ensure all-day comfort. The heel overlay will give you excellent stability. These shoes also come in purple, black, burgundy, gray, and white.

adidas
Women's Neo Lite Racer Sneaker
$64.99$44.99
from Famous Footwear
Buy Now See more adidas Athletic Shoes
Asics Sneakers
Asics Sneakers

The deep aqua shade of these Asics Sneakers ($124) reminds us of a big blue lake. The gel sole allows your foot to sink right into the shoe. The textured outsole will provide you with a slip-free experience. These run small, so go up a size.

Asics
Sneakers
$124
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more Asics Sneakers
Nike Tanjun Sneakers
Nike Tanjun Sneakers

The Nike Tanjun Sneakers ($65) were named after the Japanese word for "simplicity." They're meant to be comfortable for long walks and everyday activities. There's light padding throughout the shoe. We'll throw these on when we're running errands.

Nike
Tanjun SE
$65$45.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Fitness GearSneakersShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
adidas
Crazy Train (Women's)
from ShoeMall
$79.95
APL TechLoom Phantom sneakers
from athleticpropulsionlabs.com
$165
Nike
Pegasus 34 Women's Running Shoe
from Nike
$110
Asics
Sneakers
from yoox.com
$124
Nike
Tennis Classic Ultra Flyknit sneakers
from The Outnet
$150$90
adidas
Lite Racer
from 6pm.com
$65$44.99
The Outnet
APL Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Pro mesh sneakers
from The Outnet
$140$98
Vans
Sneakers
from yoox.com
$167$135
Nike
Force 1 07 LV8 Men's Shoe
from Nike
$100$79.97
adidas
Women's Neo Lite Racer Sneaker
from Famous Footwear
$64.99$44.99
Nike
Tanjun SE
from 6pm.com
$65$45.99
Shop More
Nike Athletic Shoes SHOP MORE
Nike
Tanjun Women's Camo Print Athletic Shoes
from Kohl's
$70$49.99
Nike
Women's 'Roshe Run' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$75
Nike
Free Rn Flyknit Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$130$91
Nike
Women's Free Running Sneakers from Finish Line
from Macy's
$99.99$79.98
Nike
Women's Flyknit Roshe Run Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$120
adidas Sneakers SHOP MORE
adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79.95
adidas
Superstar metal toe sneakers
from mytheresa
$123$73
adidas
NEO Advantage Womens Sneakers
from JCPenney
$60
adidas
Superstar Matte And Metallic-leather Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$80$56
adidas
Beige Superstar 80S Sneakers
from Asos
$100
Nike Sneakers SHOP MORE
Nike
Women's 'Roshe Run' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$75
Nike
Juvenate Premium Women's Shoe
from Nike
$110$69.97
Nike
Free TR7 Women's Training Shoe
from Nike
$100
Nike
Flyknit Racer BETRUE Unisex Running Shoe
from Nike
$160
Nike
Free Rn Flyknit Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$130$91
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Celebrity Style
These Celebrities Have Big Love For Fashion's Favorite Sneaker
by Sarah Wasilak
Trends
The Rainbow Sneakers You Didn't Know You Needed — Till Now
by Krista Jones
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Style Is Fancy-Schmancy, but You Can Actually Afford These Items
by Sarah Wasilak
Travel Outfits
Travel to Europe This Summer With 1 Pair of Shoes — We Dare You
by Krista Jones
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
Feast Your Eyes on All the Nike Air Maxes a Sneakerhead Could Want
by Rebecca Brown
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Made the Airport Her Personal Runway in These 12 Outfits
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Summer
The 22 Things Our Editors Are Shopping This Month
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Summer
You're Doing Summer Wrong If You're Not Wearing These Floral Nikes
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Nike Athletic Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer
10 Red, White, and Blue Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Well Past Fourth of July
by Macy Williams
Sneakers
Warning: These Pearlized Sneakers Are Going to Give You Major Heart Eyes
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Spring Fashion
9 Shoes Fashion Bloggers Are Living In This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Celebrity Style
The Sneaker You Should Buy Based on Your Favorite Supermodel
by Marina Liao
adidas Athletic Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Karlie Kloss
19 Reasons Karlie Kloss Is Our Street Style Icon For Life
by Sarah Wasilak
Father's Day
If Your Dad Is a Soccer-Lover, Here's What You're Getting Him For Father's Day
by Alessandra Foresto
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin Proves a Bikini and Sneakers Is the Poolside Look of Summer
by Sarah Wasilak
Celebrity Style
Gigi, Kendall, and Kylie's Favorite Sneakers Just Won a Major Award
by Aemilia Madden
Nike Athletic Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
withlovelorlor
alexis.belbel
sundaymorningsblog
beautifullyelegantblog
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theselect7
dombagnoche
blairdriscoll
racheloveee
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stellashops
twopeasinaprada
littlemissfearlessblog
fashionablyjess
Nike Athletic Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kahlasansom
runwayteacher
kahlasansom
styledmommy
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
gio327
fashionlushblog
kahlasansom
gio327
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fashiontest
allison48
somethinggood26
somethinggood26
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds