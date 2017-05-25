Wear Head-to-Toe White to Your Next Workout Class — We Dare You

Is millennial pink a little too . . . pink for you? There's a new color taking over fitness gear, and it's as simple as it gets. White! It may seem like a risk to wear the shade while you work out — after all, nobody wants to walk around in a sweaty, see-through ensemble. Luckily, POPSUGAR Fitness editors have tried the trend out themselves, and there are many products that pass the sweat test.

See-through concerns aside, the look is fresh and minimal. You can wear a monochromatic outfit, or you can pair it with a colorful piece. It's truly up to you. Make sure to check out our favorite items and give it a try.