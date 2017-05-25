Wear Head-to-Toe White to Your Next Workout Class — We Dare You

 Skip Nav
Is millennial pink a little too . . . pink for you? There's a new color taking over fitness gear, and it's as simple as it gets. White! It may seem like a risk to wear the shade while you work out — after all, nobody wants to walk around in a sweaty, see-through ensemble. Luckily, POPSUGAR Fitness editors have tried the trend out themselves, and there are many products that pass the sweat test.

See-through concerns aside, the look is fresh and minimal. You can wear a monochromatic outfit, or you can pair it with a colorful piece. It's truly up to you. Make sure to check out our favorite items and give it a try.

Heroine Sport Brushed Tech Sports Bra
Heroine Sport Brushed Tech Sports Bra

This moisture-wicking Heroine Sports Bra ($95) has a crisscross neckline that will give you support without cutting into your shoulders.

Nike Mayfly Lite Ripstop Sneakers

The Nike Mayfly Lite Ripstop Sneakers ($110) are a lightweight version of the brand's more well-known marathon shoe. They include interior perforations that will allow for more ventilation.

Lululemon Anew Crop Leggings
Lululemon Anew Crop Leggings

We tried these Lululemon Anew Crop Leggings ($98) in a hot yoga class and they didn't become see-through at all.

Athleta Be Bold Support Top
Athleta Be Bold Support Top

This Athleta Be Bold Support Top ($69) is like a tank top and sports bra wrapped into one piece of clothing. The molded cups are perforated, which promotes breathability.

Nike Crew Running Shorts
Nike Crew Running Shorts

These Nike Crew Running Shorts ($31) include a pocket in the back of the waistband so you can store small items.

Forever 21 Active Open-Shoulder Top
Forever 21 Active Open-Shoulder Top

Throw this Forever 21 Active Open-Shoulder Top ($11) over your sports bra when you're headed to the gym.

Alo Entice Sports Bra
Alo Entice Sports Bra

The mesh yoke on this Alo Entice Sports Bra ($60) helps to regulate your body heat.

Athletic Propulsion Labs Ascend Mesh and Rubber Sneakers
Athletic Propulsion Labs Ascend Mesh and Rubber Sneakers

These Athletic Propulsion Labs Ascend Mesh and Rubber Sneakers ($136) with a breathable mesh upper are designed for more intense workout routines.

Nike Sportswear Bonded Half-Sleeve Top
Nike Sportswear Bonded Half-Sleeve Top

Mesh panels make this Nike Sportswear Bonded Half-Sleeve Top ($70) feel airy and light.

New Balance For J.Crew Performance Zip-Front Sports Bra
New Balance For J.Crew Performance Zip-Front Sports Bra

Taking off a tight, sweaty workout top is seriously the worst, which is why we like this New Balance for J.Crew Performance Zip-Front Sports Bra ($40) with a zipper front. It's easy to take on and off.

Michi Galvanize Tank
Michi Galvanize Tank

The mesh panels on this Michi Galvanize Tank ($95) are meant to keep your body cool, but they're also a pretty little detail.

Lululemon In-Depth Jacket
Lululemon In-Depth Jacket

The cropped length of this Lululemon In-Depth Jacket ($128) goes great with high-waisted leggings. The loose fit is also great for layering over a top.

Alo Sheila Workout Leggings
Alo Sheila Workout Leggings

These elastic Alo Sheila Workout Leggings ($108) are great for a yoga or barre class.

Vimmia Rush Tank
Vimmia Rush Tank

The open back of this Vimmia Rush Tank ($83) makes it roomy, so it's a good choice when you need a lot of body mobility.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Barricade Performance Track Pants
Adidas by Stella McCartney Barricade Performance Track Pants

These Adidas by Stella McCartney Barricade Performance Track Pants ($77) have expandable zips at the calves, so they're easy to take on and off over your sneakers.

Alo Glow Sports Bra
Alo Glow Sports Bra

Show off the back of this Alo Glow Sports Bra ($59) by wearing it under a racer-back sports bra.

