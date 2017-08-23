 Skip Nav
Printable Abs and Arms Workout — No Equipment Needed

You can tone your abs and arms without weights. So jump on the bodyweight-workout train with this quick fitness sesh devoted to strengthening your core and carving sculpted shoulders. It's part of our 2-Week Tone-Up Plan, a fitness intensive with strength training and cardio workouts you can do at home. Click here for a printable version of the workout, and keep reading for pointers on each move.

Circuit 1: Push-Up to Side Plank
Circuit 1:Seated Russian Twist
Circuit 1: Side Elbow Plank With Pulse
Circuit 2: Pilates Scissor
Circuit 2: Slow Mountain Climber
Circuit 2: T-Cross Sit-Up
Circuit 3: Side-Walking Plank
Circuit 3: Standing Elbow-to-Knee
Circuit 3: Up-Down Plank
