 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
Arm Exercises
Get Strong and Toned Arms With This Fun Push-Up Variation

Camila Mendes Talks About Her Eating Disorder

Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Breaks Her Silence About Her Past Eating Disorder

Camila Mendes is ready to end the negative stigmas associated with eating disorders. The 23-year-old Riverdale star announced on Instagram that she's partnering up with Project HEAL — a nonprofit organization that helps people suffering with eating disorders pay for their treatment — to raise awareness about "serious mental illnesses." Mendes also revealed that the project hits close to home because she, too, has struggled with an eating disorder in the past.

"Growing up, I watched my sister suffer from one for many years, and I've experienced periods of my life where I suffered symptoms as well," she shared. The actress ended her heartfelt post by encouraging her 4 million followers to get involved and join the organization. Read her full letter ahead.

Related
This Is What "Recovering" From an Eating Disorder Means — For Those Who Don't Understand

link in bio ♥️

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

If you or a loved one is in need of any help, the National Eating Disorders Association has several resources.

Image Source: Getty / C Flanigan
Join the conversation
Camila MendesRiverdaleHealthy LivingEating Disorders
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
In Yom Kippur Post, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness For Letting Facebook Divide the Country
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Cell Phone Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds