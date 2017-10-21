Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Breaks Her Silence About Her Past Eating Disorder

Camila Mendes is ready to end the negative stigmas associated with eating disorders. The 23-year-old Riverdale star announced on Instagram that she's partnering up with Project HEAL — a nonprofit organization that helps people suffering with eating disorders pay for their treatment — to raise awareness about "serious mental illnesses." Mendes also revealed that the project hits close to home because she, too, has struggled with an eating disorder in the past.

"Growing up, I watched my sister suffer from one for many years, and I've experienced periods of my life where I suffered symptoms as well," she shared. The actress ended her heartfelt post by encouraging her 4 million followers to get involved and join the organization. Read her full letter ahead.

If you or a loved one is in need of any help, the National Eating Disorders Association has several resources.