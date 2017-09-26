8 Things to Know About Riverdale's Veronica Lodge, aka Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes made all of our hearts stop the minute we saw her on the small screen as Veronica Lodge in Riverdale — she truly is perfect for the role. Based on what we've seen of the 23-year-old in season two, there is going to be even more Veronica for us to obsess over, including family drama and maybe even a possible love triangle. Scandalous, we know! Now is the perfect time to get to know more about the woman behind Veronica before season two premieres on Oct. 11. Trust us, she will make it to the top of your girl crush list as soon as you're done reading this.