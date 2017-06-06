 Skip Nav
Do Any of These 9 Moves to Blast Calories and Tone Your Abs at the Same Time

Build strength, work your ab muscles, flatten that tummy, and burn fat and calories — these cardio ab exercises do it all. Try the floor moves or standing ab exercises to get a belly-blasting workout wherever you are. No equipment is required, except for the mountain climber sliders, for which you'll need either a couple paper plates or towels (or you can just do regular mountain climbers!).

