2-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Banana Ice Cream Bites

Craving ice cream but don't want to undo all your hard work in the gym? You'll love these adorable chocolate chip banana "nice" cream bites. All you need are two ingredients — bananas and chocolate chips.

This recipe is so simple and great for those eliminating gluten or dairy from their diets. And it's a brilliant way to use up overripe bananas without having to turn on the oven.

Ingredients

  1. 4 medium-size bananas (3 large)
  2. 4 tablespoons dairy-free mini chocolate chips (I used Ghirardelli)

Directions

  1. Peel and slice bananas, and place them on a plate in the freezer for at least two hours.
  2. Take the bananas out of the freezer and let thaw for a few minutes while you get out your mini muffin pan(s) — you'll need 18 wells. Spray lightly with cooking spray.
  3. Add the bananas to a food processor or high-speed blender and turn on until a thick, creamy ice cream forms. This may take several minutes.
  4. Set aside one tablespoon of the mini chocolate chips (to be sprinkled on top later) and stir the rest of the chips into the banana ice cream.
  5. Scoop out the chocolate chip banana mixture into each of the wells. Sprinkle each with a few chocolate chips.
  6. Freeze for at least an hour.
  7. Pop each one out carefully with a butter knife. Allow to thaw for a couple minutes and enjoy!
  8. Store them in a glass or stainless steel container in the freezer.
Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts, Frozen
Yield
18 bites
Cook Time
3 hours

Nutrition

Calories per serving
39
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
