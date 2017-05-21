Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Balls
These 5-Ingredient Protein Balls Taste Like a Reese's
I'm sorry, but I ate these all. Every last one. So I had to make a whole new batch (poor me!) just so I could snap a few pics. And I'll eat this entire batch too, because let me just tell you — these are unbelievably good. I mean can't-stop-eating-these good. You might need to pay someone to hide these from you.
All you need is a food processor or high-speed blender, and you'll be biting into these soft, cookie-dough-like protein balls in a matter of minutes. Made with only five simple ingredients, they taste delicious enough to be considered dessert but are protein-packed, so they're also perfect for a post-workout treat.
At 90 calories, each protein ball offers 3.3 grams of protein, and for less than 10 grams of sugar. And did I mention they taste like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup? Oh yeah. They totally do. If you love chocolate and peanut butter, you have got to try this recipe.
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Protein Balls
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Ingredients
- 5 tablespoons dairy-free semisweet chocolate chips (I used Ghirardelli)
- 1 cup salted roasted peanuts
- 1 cup Medjool dates, pitted (about 10 to 12)
- 1 scoop vanilla plant-based protein powder (about 35 grams; I used Vega)
- 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
Directions
- Chop chocolate chips with a knife and set aside in a small bowl.
- Add peanuts to a food processor or high-speed blender. Process nuts until a creamy peanut butter forms.
- Add dates and mix until smooth.
- Add in the protein powder until thoroughly combined.
- Lastly, add the applesauce and mix until a creamy, thick dough forms.
- Roll dough into 22 balls, coat each ball with the chopped chocolate, and place on a plate.
- Enjoy immediately, or if you like a firmer consistency, refrigerate for at least 20 minutes. Store uneaten balls in an airtight container in the fridge.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Snacks
- Yield
- 22 balls
- Cook Time
- 30 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 91