These 5-Ingredient Protein Balls Taste Like a Reese's

I'm sorry, but I ate these all. Every last one. So I had to make a whole new batch (poor me!) just so I could snap a few pics. And I'll eat this entire batch too, because let me just tell you — these are unbelievably good. I mean can't-stop-eating-these good. You might need to pay someone to hide these from you.

All you need is a food processor or high-speed blender, and you'll be biting into these soft, cookie-dough-like protein balls in a matter of minutes. Made with only five simple ingredients, they taste delicious enough to be considered dessert but are protein-packed, so they're also perfect for a post-workout treat.

At 90 calories, each protein ball offers 3.3 grams of protein, and for less than 10 grams of sugar. And did I mention they taste like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup? Oh yeah. They totally do. If you love chocolate and peanut butter, you have got to try this recipe.

Ingredients

  1. 5 tablespoons dairy-free semisweet chocolate chips (I used Ghirardelli)
  2. 1 cup salted roasted peanuts
  3. 1 cup Medjool dates, pitted (about 10 to 12)
  4. 1 scoop vanilla plant-based protein powder (about 35 grams; I used Vega)
  5. 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

Directions

  1. Chop chocolate chips with a knife and set aside in a small bowl.
  2. Add peanuts to a food processor or high-speed blender. Process nuts until a creamy peanut butter forms.
  3. Add dates and mix until smooth.
  4. Add in the protein powder until thoroughly combined.
  5. Lastly, add the applesauce and mix until a creamy, thick dough forms.
  6. Roll dough into 22 balls, coat each ball with the chopped chocolate, and place on a plate.
  7. Enjoy immediately, or if you like a firmer consistency, refrigerate for at least 20 minutes. Store uneaten balls in an airtight container in the fridge.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Snacks
Yield
22 balls
Cook Time
30 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
91
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
