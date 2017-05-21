These 5-Ingredient Protein Balls Taste Like a Reese's

I'm sorry, but I ate these all. Every last one. So I had to make a whole new batch (poor me!) just so I could snap a few pics. And I'll eat this entire batch too, because let me just tell you — these are unbelievably good. I mean can't-stop-eating-these good. You might need to pay someone to hide these from you.

All you need is a food processor or high-speed blender, and you'll be biting into these soft, cookie-dough-like protein balls in a matter of minutes. Made with only five simple ingredients, they taste delicious enough to be considered dessert but are protein-packed, so they're also perfect for a post-workout treat.

At 90 calories, each protein ball offers 3.3 grams of protein, and for less than 10 grams of sugar. And did I mention they taste like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup? Oh yeah. They totally do. If you love chocolate and peanut butter, you have got to try this recipe.