 Skip Nav
Clean Eating
Download Our Clean-Eating App For Easy and Delicious Recipes!
Healthy Snacks
Try Not to Freak Out, but Is a Ben & Jerry's Kombucha Flavor in the Works?
Fitness Gear
Are You Ready For This? Our 56 Favorite Sneakers of 2017 Are So Freaking Cool
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Burn-Fat, Build-Muscle Plyo Workout

Add some jumping to your strength-training workouts for quicker results. Catching air with plyometric exercises means burning more calories in less time. The nine moves in this circuit work your entire body, and half of them are plyo. Learn the details on each exercise below, print the workout, and then get your sweat on. Since no equipment is needed for this workout, you can do it anywhere — so no excuses.

Directions: Warm up with five minutes of light cardio. Perform each three-exercise circuit three times before moving to the next. Cool down with five minutes of stretching.

Circuit One: Jump Squat With Heel Click
Circuit One: Leg Balance Warrior 3
Circuit One: Plank With Bunny Hop
Circuit Two: Side Skater
Circuit Two: Oblique V-Crunch
Circuit Two: Asymmetrical Push-Up
Circuit Three: 180 Jump Squat
Circuit Three: Side Elbow Plank With Leg Lift
Circuit Three: Plank With Alternating Shoulder and Knee Tap
The Workout
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Intermediate Workouts45-minute WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsPlyometricsWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
lmalizia lmalizia 3 years

CHILLBYWILL online store

lauraadecesare lauraadecesare 3 years

Where could I get the capris that are shown?
Beauty Tips
What to Do If Your Hair Color Comes Out Too Dark
by Jaime Richards
Color-Correcting Makeup Tutorials For Dark Skin Tones
Beauty Tips
How to Try the Color-Correcting Technique If You Have Darker Skin
by Nikki Brown
Grilled Chicken Recipes
Grilling
18 Irresistible Spins on Grilled Chicken
by Anna Monette Roberts
Deadlifts For Weight Loss
Beginner Fitness Tips
Why Deadlifts Are the Best Exercise For Weight Loss
by Michele Foley
Warm-Weather Foods
Summer
Cool Down With These Dishes When the Weather's Hot
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds