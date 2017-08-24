Burn-Fat, Build-Muscle Plyo Workout

Add some jumping to your strength-training workouts for quicker results. Catching air with plyometric exercises means burning more calories in less time. The nine moves in this circuit work your entire body, and half of them are plyo. Learn the details on each exercise below, print the workout, and then get your sweat on. Since no equipment is needed for this workout, you can do it anywhere — so no excuses.

Directions: Warm up with five minutes of light cardio. Perform each three-exercise circuit three times before moving to the next. Cool down with five minutes of stretching.