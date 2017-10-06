Get Insanely Ripped Abs With This 10-Minute CrossFit Workout

 Skip Nav
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
Abs are mostly made in the kitchen, but you can help speed the process along by doing high-intensity workouts that burn calories and build muscle. This is one aspect of every CrossFit workout, which is why even though CrossFitters rarely spend time solely working their abs, they have amazingly strong, toned core muscles.

You don't have to belong to a box (CrossFit gym) to get six-pack abs. Here's a CrossFit workout designed by Jade Jenny, CrossFit coach and owner of Champlain Valley CrossFit, that you can do on your own. All you'll need is a jump rope and a sturdy bench or box.

The Workout: complete as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) in 10 minutes

30 single unders (jumping rope)
20 AbMat sit-ups (diamond sit-ups)
10 burpees
5 box jumps (do step-ups if this is too difficult)

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
