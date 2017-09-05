 Skip Nav
Transform Your Abs With This 2-Week Crunch Challenge

Show your abs some love and take our crunch challenge! Perfect for those new to strength training, the plan is short and sweet — it takes just a few minutes each day for the next two weeks. At the end, you're sure to notice stronger, more defined abs. Instead of doing basic crunches, this challenge involves five crunch variations to target different areas of your midsection.

Here's the 14-day plan followed by instructions for the five different variations. It's not advised to skip right to day 14 (if you want to be able to laugh the next day without rolling over in pain), so follow the plan and adjust it as needed according to your schedule and ability level. To make things easier, we've created a printable version to help keep you on track.

This post was originally published on June 10, 2014.

The Plan
V Crunch
Runner's Crunch
Reverse Crunch
Diamond Sit-Up
Bicycle Crunch
