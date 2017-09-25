Sculpt a Strong Booty With This 25-Minute CrossFit Workout

If you can't make it to your CrossFit box or you've never tried CrossFit before, here's the perfect workout you can punch out at home. You don't need any equipment — just your own body and the determination to push yourself hard.

Jade Jenny, head CrossFit coach and owner of Champlain Valley CrossFit, designed this 25-minute workout and says it's very butt- and leg-intensive.



A CrossFit Coach Says This Is the Best Way to Lose Belly Fat Related

Having a hard time getting up the motivation and energy to take yourself through a workout at home? Jade said, "The biggest piece of motivation in terms of being able to train is just that. You're able, you can, you're well, alive, healthy, and live somewhere where you're able to do that." So be grateful that you can move your body and do it!

The Workout

Set a timer for four minutes. Do 10 burpees. Then for the remainder of the four minutes, do as many rounds as possible (AMRAP) of 10 air squats, 10 jumping lunges, and 10 diamond sit-ups. When the four minutes are up, take a one-minute rest. Repeat this four more times.