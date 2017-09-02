 Skip Nav
Cucumber, Black Bean, Corn, Tomato, and Avocado Salad

The Easiest and Most Satisfying Salad You'll Ever Make

Everyone is going to thank you for making this refreshing salad. Crafted with basic ingredients, it's not only low in calories, but it's also a great way to combine the flavors of cucumbers, tomatoes, and cilantro. We don't blame you if you eat this salad every single day — it's that good.

At under 300 calories, one serving offers almost 12 grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein, so after enjoying one crunchy bite after another, you'll feel full, satisfied, and energized. With such a high fiber and water content, this recipe will be the weapon you need to prevent the dreaded bloated belly.

Notes

This salad is all about the veggies, more like a salsa-meets-salad without a traditional dressing. But if you prefer your salad dressed, whip up this lime vinaigrette. It also tastes better after marinating in the lime juice for a while, so you could easily make this the night before eating.

Cucumber, Black Bean, Corn, Tomato, and Avocado Salad

Ingredients

  1. 1 English cucumber, diced
  2. 1 can black beans, rinsed
  3. 1 1/4 cups corn
  4. 1 red pepper, diced
  5. 1 cup cherry tomatoes (I used half red, half yellow)
  6. 1/2 cup packed fresh cilantro, chopped
  7. 1 lime
  8. 1 avocado, diced
  9. Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Place the cucumber, black beans, corn, red pepper, cherry tomatoes, and chopped cilantro in a bowl. Squeeze the fresh juice from the lime onto the salad, and stir well.
  2. Mix in the avocado, season with salt and pepper, and enjoy.

Image Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Salads, Main Dishes
Yield
4 servings
Cook Time
15 mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
274
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
