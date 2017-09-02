The Easiest and Most Satisfying Salad You'll Ever Make

Everyone is going to thank you for making this refreshing salad. Crafted with basic ingredients, it's not only low in calories, but it's also a great way to combine the flavors of cucumbers, tomatoes, and cilantro. We don't blame you if you eat this salad every single day — it's that good.

At under 300 calories, one serving offers almost 12 grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein, so after enjoying one crunchy bite after another, you'll feel full, satisfied, and energized. With such a high fiber and water content, this recipe will be the weapon you need to prevent the dreaded bloated belly.



