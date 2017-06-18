 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We Love Your "Dad Bod," but Just in Case You Want to Ditch Your Beer Belly . . .
Yoga
Wanna Do the Splits? 9 Poses to Make It Happen
Healthy Eating Tips
Here's What a Full Week of Fruits and Veggies Looks Like
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout

Dad Bod Workout From Reebok and Rich Froning

OK, OK. We know. Suggesting you do this workout on Father's Day is a little crappy. It's kind of like giving a mom a treadmill on Mother's Day (don't even think about it!). But know this suggestion really does come from a good place because we care about you more than anything. For anyone feeling self-conscious about a "Dad Bod," here's a workout designed by Reebok and CrossFit champion Rich Froning to rev up energy, build strength, and slim down that beer belly.

Join the conversation
Rich FroningCrossFit WorkoutsCrossFitFather's DayWorkoutsReebok
Join The Conversation
Fitness Gear
Not Just For the Ladies, Men Can Get in on the Romper Craze, Too!
by Jenny Sugar
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
Facebook's CEO Tells Graduates to "Create a Renewed Sense of Purpose"
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ballet Underwater Photos
Fitness Inspiration
Underwater, These Ballerinas Look Just Like Mermaids
by Dominique Astorino
Gigi Hadid Wearing Reebok Sneakers Oct. 2016
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Single-Handedly Made Your Favorite Childhood Sneakers Look Cool Again
by Marina Liao
100 Burpees Workout
Advanced Workouts
This CrossFit Workout May Sound Insane, but It's Totally Doable
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds