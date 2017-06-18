We Love Your "Dad Bod," but Just in Case You Want to Ditch Your Beer Belly . . .

OK, OK. We know. Suggesting you do this workout on Father's Day is a little crappy. It's kind of like giving a mom a treadmill on Mother's Day (don't even think about it!). But know this suggestion really does come from a good place because we care about you more than anything. For anyone feeling self-conscious about a "Dad Bod," here's a workout designed by Reebok and CrossFit champion Rich Froning to rev up energy, build strength, and slim down that beer belly.