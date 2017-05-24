Former Playmate Who Shamed a Naked Woman on Snapchat Is Finally Convicted

A little less than a year ago, the internet's collective blood was boiling over the public shaming and invasion of privacy of a naked 71-year-old woman at the gym — on Snapchat (!) — by former Playboy Playmate of the Year Dani Mathers. In November, Mathers pleaded no contest and was subsequently convicted and charged with one count of invasion of privacy, according to NBC News. The sentencing today gave the model two options; Mathers opted for graffiti removal in lieu of jail time, which was coupled with a sentence of probation.

According to NBC, she will be supervised and under probation for three years in addition to removing local graffiti in Los Angeles for 30 days in total. "Mathers will also have to pay the victim $60 for a new backpack, because she could be recognized by the one seen in the photo."

While this case caught fire online for being a "body-shaming incident," it is so much more than just body shaming. Sharing a photo of a naked woman on social media without her consent is what made this case not just shameful but legitimately criminal.

Mathers apologized last year on YouTube and had claimed initially that she "accidentally" posted the photo on social media (an eyebrow-raiser, to say the least). She lost her access to LA Fitness (the gym in which the incident took place), lost her radio hosting job, and has faced immense (and understandable) backlash from the public, which led to Mathers temporarily shuttering some of her social media accounts. She returned to Facebook last month, and yesterday posted a message saying that "some of you are truly brutal, heartless, & extremely bored."