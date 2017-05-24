 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Former Playmate Who Shamed a Naked Woman on Snapchat Is Finally Convicted
Diet Tips
What to Do All Day Long to Lose Weight Fast
Healthy Recipes
50+ Delicious Recipes That Effortlessly Cut Carbs
Healthy Recipes
Boost Your Metabolism and Debloat With This Tropical ACV Drink

Dani Mathers Convicted For Invasion of Privacy

Former Playmate Who Shamed a Naked Woman on Snapchat Is Finally Convicted

A little less than a year ago, the internet's collective blood was boiling over the public shaming and invasion of privacy of a naked 71-year-old woman at the gym — on Snapchat (!) — by former Playboy Playmate of the Year Dani Mathers. In November, Mathers pleaded no contest and was subsequently convicted and charged with one count of invasion of privacy, according to NBC News. The sentencing today gave the model two options; Mathers opted for graffiti removal in lieu of jail time, which was coupled with a sentence of probation.

Related
Do You Buy Dani Mathers's Defense of Her Body-Shaming Photo?

According to NBC, she will be supervised and under probation for three years in addition to removing local graffiti in Los Angeles for 30 days in total. "Mathers will also have to pay the victim $60 for a new backpack, because she could be recognized by the one seen in the photo."

While this case caught fire online for being a "body-shaming incident," it is so much more than just body shaming. Sharing a photo of a naked woman on social media without her consent is what made this case not just shameful but legitimately criminal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathers apologized last year on YouTube and had claimed initially that she "accidentally" posted the photo on social media (an eyebrow-raiser, to say the least). She lost her access to LA Fitness (the gym in which the incident took place), lost her radio hosting job, and has faced immense (and understandable) backlash from the public, which led to Mathers temporarily shuttering some of her social media accounts. She returned to Facebook last month, and yesterday posted a message saying that "some of you are truly brutal, heartless, & extremely bored."

Image Source: Getty / Vincent Sandoval / Contributor
Join the conversation
Dani MathersSnapchatHealth NewsHealthy Living
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
LGBTQ rights
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Apple Cider Vinegar Weight Loss Smoothie
Healthy Recipes
by Jenny Sugar
James Corden's Monologue About Manchester Attack 2017
Manchester Attack
by Quinn Keaney
Healthy Recipes
The 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Recipe You Can Eat Any Meal of the Day
by Jenny Sugar
Hailee Steinfeld Teams With Mission
Hailee Steinfeld
by Bree Irvin
The Fitness Marshall Female Empowerment Quote
Body Positivity
The Fitness Marshall Calls Out the "Bullsh*t" Women Everywhere Deal With on a Daily Basis
by Dominique Astorino
Why Am I Always Bloated?
Women's Health
The 1 Change I Made to Cure 10 Years of Feeling Bloated
by Jenny Sugar
The American Health Care Act preexisting conditions.
Pregnancy
5 Ways the Healthcare Bill Is Especially Bad For Women
by Natalie Rivera
CrossFit Before and After | Danielle Horan
Before and After
You'll Want to Do CrossFit After Seeing These Transformation Photos
by Jenny Sugar
Avocado Smoothie Recipes
Recipes
6 Crazy-Good Avocado Smoothie Recipes That'll Kick-Start Your Healthy Day
by Macy Daniela Martin
How to Get Fit After College
Beginner Fitness Tips
by Dominique Astorino
Dani Mathers Body-Shaming Controversy (Video)
Health News
Do You Buy Dani Mathers's Defense of Her Body-Shaming Photo?
by Lindsay Miller
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds