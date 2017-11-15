 Skip Nav
Printable Workouts
In a Workout Rut? These 50+ Workout Posters Are the Answer
fitness carousel
The 6 Stretches For Anyone With Tight Hamstrings
Healthy Recipes
Get Out the Griddle! Healthy Flapjack Recipes That'll Make Your Taste Buds Flip

Is Dark Turkey Meat Unhealthy?

All We Are Saying Is Give Dark Turkey Meat a Chance

Dark turkey meat has gotten a bad rap. It has long been touted as the less-appealing sidekick to lean, healthy white meat, but does it really deserve all the negative press it's been handed over the years? In the spirit of not judging a book by its cover, I set out to find the truth about dark turkey meat once and for all.

If you take a close look at the numbers, breast meat (or white meat) does edge out dark meat when it comes to nutritional value. According to the USDA National Nutrient Database, a three-ounce serving of skinless breast meat clocks in at 125 calories, almost 26 grams of protein, and just under two grams of fat. Dark turkey meat, on the other hand, contains 147 calories, about 24 grams of protein, and just over five grams of fat.

So, yeah, technically white meat has slightly more protein, slightly less fat, and fewer calories than dark meat, but the difference is negligible unless you are planning on taking down an entire turkey (and I wouldn't recommend that). What's more, dark turkey meat often contains higher vitamin and mineral levels than white meat. Take that, turkey breast!

ADVERTISEMENT

To me, the bigger issue with dark meat's unsavory reputation is our tendency to classify certain foods and nutrients as "good" or "bad." Because dark meat has a little more fat and a few more calories than white meat, it got smacked hard with the "bad" label, and it's stuck ever since. But calories and fat (as well as other nutrients) are neither good nor bad; they just are. It's when we obsess over them or overdo them (as often happens around the holidays) that issues can arise.

Even as a nutritionist, I would argue that Thanksgiving is one of those days that you can throw caution to the wind and enjoy a few splurges. If you're that worried about sticking to your diet on Thanksgiving, however, you'd be better off passing on stuffing, gravy, and glaze (that can add calories, fat, and sugar) than worrying over which cut of turkey meat is most virtuous.

Thanksgiving comes but once a year, so next time someone asks you, "Do you want white meat or dark?", simply choose the one you like best.

Now that you know the truth, what do you plan on loading up your plate with this Thanksgiving?

Image Source: Unsplash / Alison Marras
Join the conversation
Healthy LivingThanksgivingTurkeyCalories
Holiday Food
Your Thanksgiving Guests Won't Want to Leave After Tasting This Lechón Recipe
by Vanessa Mota
Comfortable Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas
Holiday Fashion
14 Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas That Are Way More Comfortable Than Jeans
by Marina Liao
Mashed Sweet Potatoes With Orange Cranberry Pecan Sauce
Holiday Food
This Fast and Easy Thanksgiving Side Is as Colorful as It's Crazy Delicious
by Mandy Bird
Ina Garten's Herb and Apple Bread Pudding Recipe
Ina Garten
Ina Garten's Herb & Apple Bread Pudding Will Make You Reconsider Any Other Dressing Recipe
by Ina Garten
Thanksgiving With a Toddler
Toddlers
Thanksgiving Is the F*cking Worst With a Toddler
by Laurel Elis
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds