25+ Healthy(ish) Thanksgiving Desserts That Allow For Guilt-Free Seconds
Personal Essay
How the Gym Saved Me From My Depression
Holiday Fitness
40+ Lightened-Up Thanksgiving Recipes For Your Big Feast
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Want to Lose Weight, This Is the Smoothie Formula to Use
25+ Healthy(ish) Thanksgiving Desserts That Allow For Guilt-Free Seconds

Here at POPSUGAR, we're all about a healthy lifestyle — but skipping dessert on Thanksgiving is just downright wrong! So while we probably won't be having a slice of pecan pie, pumpkin pie, ice cream, and a cookie, we're definitely planning to slip in a sweet treat this Thanksgiving. If you're worried about totally falling off track on the notorious eating holiday, these desserts are perfect for you! While they're all not 100 percent clear of sugar and carbs, they're definitely better choices than whatever grandma is going to bake (sorry, grandma)!

Paleo Pecan Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Dairy-Free Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse
Flour-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Sweet Potato Pie with Whipped Coconut Cream Frosting
Pear Apple Pie
Baked Apples
Pumpkin Macadamia Nut Sweet Potato Casserole
Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies
Low-Carb Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars
Pumpkin Spiced Chocolate Chip Cookies
Whole-Grain Pumpkin-Pecan Blondies
Caramel Apple Ring Pops
Almond Cake with Cranberries
Vegan Apple Crisp
Cranberry Pistachio Shortbread Cookies with Balsamic Reduction
No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Pie
Pumpkin Spice Donuts with Maple Frosting
Blackberry Cheesecake
Pumpkin Pie with Cinnamon Vanilla Meringue
Sweet Potato Pie
White Chocolate Spiced Almond Cake
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding
Gooey Apple Pecan Bars
Ginger Spice Molasses Quinoa Cookie
Apple Coconut Crumble Pie
