33 Pieces of Disney Workout Gear That'll Get You Pumped . . . Princess Style

In the fitness world, not even mermaids should skip leg day! That's why we've rounded up some of the cutest Disney-inspired workout gear, from muscle tanks to breathable leggings, that'll inspire you to get pumped . . . princess-style. If you're a hardcore Disney fanatic, you won't be able to scroll through this list of magically stylish exercise clothes without buying something. As Ariel would say, "Look at this stuff, isn't it neat?"