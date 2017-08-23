 Skip Nav
33 Pieces of Disney Workout Gear That'll Get You Pumped . . . Princess Style

In the fitness world, not even mermaids should skip leg day! That's why we've rounded up some of the cutest Disney-inspired workout gear, from muscle tanks to breathable leggings, that'll inspire you to get pumped . . . princess-style. If you're a hardcore Disney fanatic, you won't be able to scroll through this list of magically stylish exercise clothes without buying something. As Ariel would say, "Look at this stuff, isn't it neat?"

A Whole New Butt Tank
$20
Buy Now
Yoda Namaste Muscle Tank
$35
Buy Now
Leggings
$30
Buy Now
Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Performance Leggings
$60
Buy Now
Disney Ewok Hooded Tank for Women by Her Universe
$40
Buy Now
The Nightmare Before Christmas Leggings
$27
Buy Now
Hakuna Masquata Tank
$24
Buy Now
Princess Leia RunDisney Performance Tee
$37
Buy Now
BB-8 Muscle Tank
$30
Buy Now
Disney's Lost Princess Tank
$22
Buy Now
Disney Princess RunDisney Performance Tee
$37
Buy Now
She Ran Happily Ever After Sweatshirt
$36
Buy Now
Mermaid Leggings
$20
Buy Now
Glass Slippers Workout Tank
$20
Buy Now
Almost Midnight Running Tank
$19
Buy Now
Getting Swole Tank
$20
Buy Now
Star Wars Logo Leggings
$30
Buy Now
Don't Wish For It, Work For It Tank
$20
Buy Now
Beauty and the Beast Muscle Tank
$18
Buy Now
Today Is Leg Day Tank
$24
Buy Now
Bippity Boppity Bench Tank
$20
Buy Now
Haunted Mansion Leggings
$55
Buy Now
I Only Date Beasts Tank
$24
Buy Now
To Failure and Beyond Tank
$18
Buy Now
Star Wars Power of War Leggings
$30
Buy Now
Powered by Pixie Dust Fitness Sweatshirt
$25
Buy Now
Up House Leggings
$69
Buy Now
Cinderella Running Tank
$20
Buy Now
Buzz Lightyear Hooded Tank Top
$30
Buy Now
Disney The Little Mermaid Sketch Tank
$25
Buy Now
Mickey & Co Gym Boxing Robe
$65
Buy Now
Bulkahontas Tank
$24
Buy Now
