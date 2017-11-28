 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Important Reason Why This Fitness Guru Isn't Exercising During Her Pregnancy
Fitness Inspiration
23 Breathtaking Shots of Ballerinas Against City Backdrops
Class Fitsugar
Total-Body Super Tabata — Get Ready to Sweat!
Healthy Recipes
Filling and Flavorful 300-Calorie Soups to Help You Lose Weight

Emily Skye on Not Being Able to Exercise While Pregnant

The Important Reason Why This Fitness Guru Isn't Exercising During Her Pregnancy

A post shared by E M I L Y S K Y E (@emilyskyefit) on

Earlier this year, fitness influencer and soon-to-be mom Emily Skye shared her inspiring plan to continue exercising at a consistent rate throughout her pregnancy. Eight months later, things have changed. In a candid post shared with her two million followers, the fitness star says her "pregnancy hasn't really gone to plan" as a result of back pain, forcing her to completely stop working out until she gives birth.

"I made the choice to listen to my body and stop," Emily said. "It's only short term inactivity and there's always time to get my fitness back later." It's now been about two months since her last workout, and she's slowly learning to accept that fact. "I really admire other pregnant ladies who exercise throughout their pregnancy." She added, "But for me it just hasn't been possible and it doesn't worry me at all!"

Related
Love It or Lose It? A Trainer Weighs In on Baby Weight

Above everything else, Emily is focusing on the health of her unborn daughter. "Nothing can take away the happiness I have right now," she said. "I'm healthy and so is my baby girl and that's all that matters."

Though the break in her usual fitness routine was something she hasn't anticipated, it's also taught Emily to expect the unexpected in life. "Life is far from perfect . . . That's why I think it's so important to focus on the good things in your life. Practice gratitude for all that you have and don't waste time feeling crappy about the things you don't have." She might not be working out right now, but Emily continues to inspire our fitness journeys with her positive and healthy outlook.

Join the conversation
Emily SkyeFitness InstagramPregnancy HealthFit PregnancyHealthy Living
Women
The Founder of Pantsuit Nation Talks Making "Mistakes" and Meeting Hillary Clinton
by Lisa Peterson
Russian Facebook Ads From 2016 Election Released Nov. 2017
2016 Election
Here's What Those Russian Facebook Ads We've Been Hearing About Actually Look Like
by Chelsea Hassler
Nursing Blanket Image Pulled From Facebook
Breastfeeding
Ads For This Trendy Nursing Blanket Were Pulled From Facebook For the Stupidest Reason
by Kate Schweitzer
Halloween 2017 on Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Snapchat
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds