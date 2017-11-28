The Important Reason Why This Fitness Guru Isn't Exercising During Her Pregnancy

A post shared by E M I L Y S K Y E (@emilyskyefit) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:21am PST

Earlier this year, fitness influencer and soon-to-be mom Emily Skye shared her inspiring plan to continue exercising at a consistent rate throughout her pregnancy. Eight months later, things have changed. In a candid post shared with her two million followers, the fitness star says her "pregnancy hasn't really gone to plan" as a result of back pain, forcing her to completely stop working out until she gives birth.

"I made the choice to listen to my body and stop," Emily said. "It's only short term inactivity and there's always time to get my fitness back later." It's now been about two months since her last workout, and she's slowly learning to accept that fact. "I really admire other pregnant ladies who exercise throughout their pregnancy." She added, "But for me it just hasn't been possible and it doesn't worry me at all!"

Above everything else, Emily is focusing on the health of her unborn daughter. "Nothing can take away the happiness I have right now," she said. "I'm healthy and so is my baby girl and that's all that matters."

Though the break in her usual fitness routine was something she hasn't anticipated, it's also taught Emily to expect the unexpected in life. "Life is far from perfect . . . That's why I think it's so important to focus on the good things in your life. Practice gratitude for all that you have and don't waste time feeling crappy about the things you don't have." She might not be working out right now, but Emily continues to inspire our fitness journeys with her positive and healthy outlook.