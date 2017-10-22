Emily Skye Healthy Pregnancy Interview
Trainer Talks About Her Superfit Pregnancy (and Laughing Off Haters in the Comments)
Emily Skye is no stranger to criticism. The adorably excited and positive Australian trainer has amassed over 10 million followers on Instagram and Facebook, but not everyone has nice things to say on social media — this was especially true after Emily became pregnant.
If you've ever become pregnant yourself, you're no stranger to those unsolicited opinions (and those "but I didn't even ask you!" moments). Emily opened up to POPSUGAR about those comments during her fit pregnancy. "People will say things like, 'You can't do that . . .' and I'm literally just squatting," she said. "You just have to laugh it off."
"Ever since I first announced I'm pregnant, I've had a lot of people's opinions thrown my way," said Emily (sound familiar?). "I've really learned not to listen to all the masses out there." If you're going through the same thing, here's her advice: listen to your doctor, those who love you, and yourself and your body. "If something doesn't feel right, don't do it. If you need to rest, then rest. Don't push yourself to do things that you previously could do."
One of her struggles is the change in her schedule and routine. As someone who is usually attacking each day with a heart-pounding workout, she told us, "I've really had to tone it down and rest when I need to . . . and not feel bad because I can't do everything I used to do."
👊🏼 My Full Body Workout from yesterday!🤰🏼- Is that the shape of my baby you can see in my tummy?!? 😲😍👶🏼 . - This is the heaviest deadlifts I've done my whole pregnancy - and it felt great! 😃🙌🏼 . • If you are currently pregnant make sure you get cleared by your DOC/OB/MIDWIFE before performing exercise. . • Remember every pregnancy is different so don't compare yourself to others, don't try to do what others are doing, listen to your body & always do what's best for you! 😊 . . • My OB/Gyn has cleared me for this type of training, I have dropped the weights to roughly half of what I usually do & I'm doing low impact. If something doesn't feel comfortable or I don't feel well I don't do it. 😘 . . More workout vids here: @emilyskyefitness . .
As far as the cellulite and stretch marks go? She said, "I'm embracing these changes. It's amazing that we're growing a human inside us — [that's] so much more important."
Parting words of wisdom: "Embrace the changes [and] focus on what's most important: growing that little, beautiful human inside."
Every night @recdedmond and I fall asleep with our hands on my belly feeling our precious one kicking and rolling. If we give her/him a nudge we get a kick back in return - it's the cutest thing ever! 🙌🏼😍 It's getting closer to the time we get to meet our sweet little one and we're getting so excited! I've been researching a lot of the recommendations you've all been making about calm birth etc. and really appreciate all the help you've given me, you've made me feel so much more confident at ease with giving birth. You're all amazing women and I truly feel like we're a family. Women supporting and showing love to other woman is incredible isn't it!! 💗 I love you ladies! THANK YOU! 😘 . #31WeeksPregnant #7MonthsPregnant . . P.S. I took this pic myself with a tripod and timer in front of my bedroom window. If you want something done you've gotta do it yourself right?! 😆😝 . By the way, I absolutely love my amazing, curvy pregnant body! 😃💗 . .