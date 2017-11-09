 Skip Nav
Weight gain
5 Ways to Tone Your Tummy
Shopping Guide
19 Gifts That Say "I Know You Love Pizza AND Cardio"
Printable Workouts
In a Workout Rut? These 50+ Workout Posters Are the Answer
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar Is Stocked With Essential Oils

Forget chocolates, socks, and sex toys — we want an advent calendar that's all about our wellness. And lucky for us, Saje released just the thing we're looking for this season. The 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar ($110) is stocked with bottles of essential oils made with ingredients from all over the world.

"Blended with ingredients grown natively in each region, these limited edition blends celebrate the vibrancy of our diverse planet," says Saje. "Let's show gratitude for the world that we live in and all that it has to offer."

Each of the 12 items is a unique combination of oils — you can check out the different types that are included ahead (11 are shown because the 12th bottle is a surprise!). The bottles come in beautiful packaging, making the advent calendar a perfect gift for anyone in your life who is working on their wellness!

Related
Your Home Will Become a Spa-Like Oasis With These Aromatherapy Essentials
9 Essential Oils I'm Completely Addicted To
This 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar Is Stocked With Essential Oils
This 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar Is Stocked With Essential Oils
This 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar Is Stocked With Essential Oils
This 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar Is Stocked With Essential Oils
This 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar Is Stocked With Essential Oils
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
SajeHoliday FitnessFitness GiftsHealthy LivingEssential OilsGift GuideWellnessHoliday
Holiday Food
A Simple Veggie Dish That Will Steal the Show This Thanksgiving
by Becky Tarala
Silentmode Noise-Canceling Nap Mask on Kickstarter
Sleep
Nap Time Just Got a Little Too Easy, Thanks to This Noise- and Light-Canceling Mask
by Nicole Yi
Winter Fat-Burning Foods
Holiday Fitness
6 Fat-Burning Foods For Winter
by Michele Foley
Gifts For the Girl Who Loves Boots
Holiday Fashion
30 Gifts For the Girl Who Loves Boots
by Maggie Panos
Gifts to Give Yourself
Holiday Fashion
The 45 Pieces You Should Treat Yourself to Based on Your Go-to Retailers
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds