Attention, Santa — Target Has Advent Calendars Filled With Disney Socks For $15

Attention to all poor, unfortunate souls: your holiday gifting prayers are officially answered. Target has created the ultimate gift idea, an advent calendar filled with socks for adults, and priced it at only $15. And that's not even the best part — the socks are Disney-themed, which means that the lucky recipient of the calendar will end up with a dozen pairs of socks inspired by their favorite characters!

As if you needed another excuse to head to Target around holidays, right? The 12 Days of Socks calendar is perfect for Secret Santa, white elephant gift exchanges, or simply to keep your toes warm during the Winter season. You definitely can't beat the price, and one can never have too many socks! Now excuse us while we buy this calendar for everybody on our list.

Check out the 12 pairs of socks below, then shop the calendar before these sell out!

The 12 Days of Socks
Inside the Calendar
Will you be buying these for someone special?
