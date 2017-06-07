 Skip Nav
Fitness Classes at Disney World and Disneyland

Get Ready to Work Up a Sweat With Free Fitness Classes at Disney Resorts!

If you needed another good excuse to book a trip to your favorite Disney resorts, we have good news for you. Walt Disney World is now offering free yoga classes at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. The complimentary event, aptly titled Rise and Shine Yoga, will reportedly be offered at the resort on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. sharp. No need to worry about lugging a yoga mat with you, either. Free yoga mats will be provided for all guests who wish to attend. All you have to do is show up at Boca Chica, also known as building eight at the resort, and enjoy your free yoga session — no advance reservations required.

Disneyland's California Adventure Park is also getting in on the free fitness action, offering complimentary classes every Tuesday led by certified instructors. If you're looking for a workout that's "a blend of stretching and classic Pilates," then this one has your name written all over it. You'll have to act fast, though, since the program ends Nov. 21, 2017. Your magical workout awaits you.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart
