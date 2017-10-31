40+ Fitness Gifts That Are So F*cking Awesome, You'll Want Them All For Yourself

Listen, we're not shopping addicts or anything, but it's impossible to get through this list and not want to buy a few — or all — of these fitness gifts. We've rounded up over 40 products that fit women love, and we're 1,000 percent certain you're going to end up getting at least one item for yourself. Find something simple and sweet for a coworker or gal pal, and grab a splurge-worthy item for your mom, girlfriend, or best friend. And add a few items to your own wish list while you're at it.