40+ Fitness Gifts That Are So F*cking Awesome, You'll Want Them All For Yourself

Listen, we're not shopping addicts or anything, but it's impossible to get through this list and not want to buy a few — or all — of these fitness gifts. We've rounded up over 40 products that fit women love, and we're 1,000 percent certain you're going to end up getting at least one item for yourself. Find something simple and sweet for a coworker or gal pal, and grab a splurge-worthy item for your mom, girlfriend, or best friend. And add a few items to your own wish list while you're at it.

Lululemon Swiftly Starter Pack
$178
Buy Now
Fitlosophy "Goal Getter" Journal
$17
Buy Now
Tune Up Fitness Therapy Ball PLUS Pair in Tote
$15
Buy Now
CW Hemp Simply Hemp Capsules
$35
Buy Now
Lululemon Free to Be Bra
$48
Buy Now
Goodwipes Body Wipes
$10
Buy Now
Hyperice Viper VG1 Electric Fitness Roller
$200
Buy Now
Lululemon Down For It Jacket
$248
Buy Now
Gymshark Flex Leggings
$38
Buy Now
Goop Balls in the Air Supplement
$90
Buy Now
Fitlosophy This Is My Happy Hour Tank
$25
Buy Now
Sagely Naturals Hemp CBD Cream Relief & Recovery
$36
Buy Now
Second Skin Apparel Women's Training Tank
$25
Buy Now
Girlfriend Collective Mid Rise 3/4 Legging
$58
Buy Now
Saje Aromagem 2.0 Gold
$80
Buy Now
Lululemon Align Pant II
$98
Buy Now
Hex Advanced Sport Laundry Detergent
$10
Buy Now
Alo Yoga Mat
$44
Buy Now
Pukka Herbs Lemon, Ginger, and Manuka Honey Tea
$5
Buy Now
APL TechLoom Phantom Sneakers
Lululemon Swiftly Starter Pack
S'well Galaxy Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Etsy Women's Funny Gym Shirt
Aerie Chill High Waisted Legging
Fitlosophy "Goal Getter" Journal
Tune Up Fitness Therapy Ball PLUS Pair in Tote
CW Hemp Simply Hemp Capsules
Lululemon Free to Be Bra
Ban.do I Did My Best Extra-Large Gym Bag
P.E Nation Set Position Legging
Goodwipes Body Wipes
Hyperice Viper VG1 Electric Fitness Roller
The Laundress Sport Care Set
Lululemon Down For It Jacket
Gymshark Flex Leggings
Goop Balls in the Air Supplement
Adidas Women's Ultraboost X Parley Running Shoe
Tarte No Shower Happy Hour Athleisure Essentials
Touche LA x Morgan Stewart Rib Capri
Hurom Alpha Series H-AA Slow Juicer
Fitlosophy This Is My Happy Hour Tank
BeatsX
Alo Yoga High-Rise Performance Leggings
Sagely Naturals Hemp CBD Cream Relief & Recovery
Vitamix Professional Series 200 Deluxe Blender
Second Skin Apparel Women's Training Tank
A Studio Class Gift Card
Girlfriend Collective Mid Rise 3/4 Legging
Nike Women's Lunarglide 9 X-Plore Running Shoe
Saje Aromagem 2.0 Gold
Fitlosophy "Goal Getter" Journal
from
$17
