 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Swoon-Worthy Health and Fitness Gifts Under $100

So you want a nicer-than-average gift for your fit best friend, your parent starting a healthy journey, or a significant other who loves to work out — but you might not have a ton of money to spend. Let's go with $100 and under so you can give something meaningful and awesome without breaking the bank. We've rounded up thoughtful, practical, and totally swoon-worthy gifts that help with exercise, healthy eating, and active adventures of all kinds — and many of these are some of our favorite products that we use daily (read: they'll love them as much as we do!)

Related
Must-Have Gifts For Indoor Cycling Addicts
Fab Fitness Gifts Under $50 (For Every Fit Lady on Your List)
adidas
Energy Cloud WTC Women's Running Shoes
$64.99 $59.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more adidas Athletic Shoes
Sol and Selene Balance and Bliss Gym Bag
$100
from solandselene.com
Buy Now
Fitbit
Flex 2 Fitness Wristband
$59.95
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Fitbit Jewelry
Gray Malin x S'well Bottle
$42
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
Young Living Home Diffuser
$84
from youngliving.com
Buy Now
Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Crew
$78
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
WelleCo The Super Elixir Nourishing Protein
$70
from welleco.com
Buy Now
Manduka Prolite Opalescent Yoga Mat
$98
from manduka.com
Buy Now
PlateJoy 1 Year Subscription
$89
from gift.platejoy.com
Buy Now
Damselfly Namaste B*tches Candle
$58
from privilegeclothing.com
Buy Now
CALIA Hobo Gym Bag
$70
from caliastudio.com
Buy Now
Nike Free TR6 Training Shoe
$90
from store.nike.com
Buy Now
X Training Pink Rubber Hex Aerobic Dumbbell Set Singles
$100
from xtrainingequipment.com
Buy Now
Breville
Juice Fountain Compact" Juice Extractor by
$99.99
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Breville Kitchen Appliances
TimoLabs Corbett Mini Waterproof Wireless Speaker
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nautilus Complete Yoga and Pilates Set
$70
from bowflex.com
Buy Now
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Legging
$82
from aloyoga.com
Buy Now
Sunski Dipseas Sunglasses
$55
from store.sunskis.com
Buy Now
YETI Rambler 36
$50
from yeti.com
Buy Now
Naturopathica Soothe Away Soreness Gift Set
$64
from naturopathica.com
Buy Now
Adidas Energy Cloud WTC Running Shoe
Sol and Selene Balance and Bliss Gym Bag
Fitbit Flex 2 Fitness Wristband
Gray Malin x S'well Bottle
Young Living Home Diffuser
Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Crew
WelleCo The Super Elixir Nourishing Protein
Manduka Prolite Opalescent Yoga Mat
PlateJoy 1 Year Subscription
Damselfly Namaste B*tches Candle
CALIA Hobo Gym Bag
Nike Free TR6 Training Shoe
X Training Pink Rubber Hex Aerobic Dumbbell Set Singles
Breville Juice Fountain Compact Juice Extractor
TimoLabs Corbett Mini Waterproof Wireless Speaker
Nautilus Complete Yoga and Pilates Set
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Legging
Sunski Dipseas Sunglasses
YETI Rambler 36
Naturopathica Soothe Away Soreness Gift Set
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $100Shopping GuideActivewearFitness GiftsWorkoutsShopping ListGift GuideHolidayWorkout Clothes
Shop Story
Read Story
adidas
Energy Cloud WTC Women's Running Shoes
from Kohl's
$64.99$59.99
Sol and Selene Balance and Bliss Gym Bag
from solandselene.com
$100
Fitbit
Flex 2 Fitness Wristband
from Macy's
$59.95
Gray Malin x S'well Bottle
from neimanmarcus.com
$42
Young Living Home Diffuser
from youngliving.com
$84
Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Crew
from shop.lululemon.com
$78
WelleCo The Super Elixir Nourishing Protein
from welleco.com
$70
Manduka Prolite Opalescent Yoga Mat
from manduka.com
$98
PlateJoy 1 Year Subscription
from gift.platejoy.com
$89
Damselfly Namaste B*tches Candle
from privilegeclothing.com
$58
CALIA Hobo Gym Bag
from caliastudio.com
$70
Nike Free TR6 Training Shoe
from store.nike.com
$90
X Training Pink Rubber Hex Aerobic Dumbbell Set Singles
from xtrainingequipment.com
$100
Breville
Juice Fountain Compact" Juice Extractor by
from Bloomingdale's
$99.99
TimoLabs Corbett Mini Waterproof Wireless Speaker
from amazon.com
$70
Nautilus Complete Yoga and Pilates Set
from bowflex.com
$70
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Legging
from aloyoga.com
$82
Sunski Dipseas Sunglasses
from store.sunskis.com
$55
YETI Rambler 36
from yeti.com
$50
Naturopathica Soothe Away Soreness Gift Set
from naturopathica.com
$64
Shop More
Breville Kitchen Appliances SHOP MORE
Breville
BOV650XL Toaster Oven, Compact Smart
from Macy's
$259.99$179.99
Breville
Sous ChefTM Food Processor
from Bloomingdale's
$399.99$319.99
Breville
Ikon Die-Cast Juice Fountain Elite" Juice Extractor by
from Bloomingdale's
$299.99
Breville
Juice Fountain Compact" Juice Extractor by
from Bloomingdale's
$99.99
Breville
Control GripTM Immersion Blender
from Bloomingdale's
$99.99
adidas Athletic Shoes SHOP MORE
adidas
Women's Nmd R1 Athletic Shoe
from Nordstrom
$169.95
adidas
Gazelle Women's Tennis Shoes
from Zappos
$79.95$67.95
adidas
Women's 'Ultraboost' Running Shoe
from Nordstrom
$179.95
adidas by Stella McCartney
Ultra Boost low-top mesh trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$187
adidas
Women's EQT Support ADV Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$150
Fitbit Jewelry SHOP MORE
Fitbit
Charge 2 Special Edition Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker
from Nordstrom
$179.95
Fitbit
Charge 2 Special Edition Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker
from Nordstrom
$179.95
Fitbit
'Charge 2' Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker
from Nordstrom
$149.95
Fitbit
Alta Hr Wireless Heart Rate And Fitness Tracker
from Nordstrom
$149.95
Fitbit
Alta Black/Gold Activity Tracker
from Macy's
$149.99
adidas Athletic Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
26 Cool Gifts Every Soccer Player and Fan Has on Their Holiday List
by Alessandra Foresto
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Wearing Track Pants — and Don't Even Get Us Started on Her Sneakers
by Sarah Wasilak
Nostagia
'90s Shoes That Will Make You Scream, "I Remember Those!"
by Rebecca Brown
Pumpkin Spice
Attention, Autumn-Lovers! These 10 Pumpkin Spice Sneakers Are the Official Shoes of Fall
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitbit Jewelry AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
19 Beyond Useful Gifts For Busy Parents
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Gift Guide
35 Gift Ideas For Girls Who Love Their Sleep
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
35 Perfect Gifts For the Men in Your Life
by Laurel Elis
Tech Shopping
31 Practical and Fun Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Special Guy
by Maria Azua
adidas Athletic Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
blissfulabodeinteriors
littleblondebook
lauren_holifield
courtneerodgers
Fitbit Jewelry AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beyondfitmom
boots_dean
styletraces
karen.rock
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds