20 Swoon-Worthy Health and Fitness Gifts Under $100

So you want a nicer-than-average gift for your fit best friend, your parent starting a healthy journey, or a significant other who loves to work out — but you might not have a ton of money to spend. Let's go with $100 and under so you can give something meaningful and awesome without breaking the bank. We've rounded up thoughtful, practical, and totally swoon-worthy gifts that help with exercise, healthy eating, and active adventures of all kinds — and many of these are some of our favorite products that we use daily (read: they'll love them as much as we do!)