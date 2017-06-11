 Skip Nav
Flat-Belly Protein Smoothie

This Anti-Bloat High-Protein Smoothie Is Under 350 Calories

You want a light, delicious, and easy-to-whip-up breakfast that will satisfy your hunger for hours and won't leave you feeling bloated? Here it is! A simple, sweet, and creamy smoothie recipe that's loaded with tons of easy-to-digest ingredients that will hydrate you and improve digestion.

It's made with blueberries, which have been shown to help diminish belly fat, and pineapple, which contains an enzyme that helps ease digestion and banish bloat. There's also banana thrown in there, since potassium can help regulate sodium levels and prevent water retention. The fresh ginger can improve digestion, reducing a puffy belly, and the fiber in the flaxmeal and raw almonds, as well as the cucumber and water, will keep things moving along and prevent constipation.

And because you need a decent amount of protein to fill you up and keep your energy levels going all morning long, this smoothie also contains plant-based vanilla protein powder, since protein powders made with whey can cause digestive upset. Offering just the right amount of healthy fats, protein, and fiber for under 350 calories, this smoothie follows the perfect equation for weight loss. It tastes so fruity and sweet, it's soon to become your new go-to smoothie recipe.

Flat-Belly High-Protein Smoothie

Flat-Belly High-Protein Smoothie

Flat-Belly Protein Smoothie

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 cup blueberries
  2. 1/2 pineapple
  3. 1/2 banana
  4. 1/2 cucumber
  5. 1 tablespoon flaxmeal
  6. 1/2 serving vanilla plant-based protein powder (Vega Sport Performance, 20 grams)
  7. 10 raw almonds
  8. 1/4 teaspoon ginger (fresh or ground)
  9. 1 cup cold water

Directions

  1. Place all the ingredients in a blender, and mix until smooth.
  2. Enjoy immediately.

Information

Category
Drinks, Smoothies
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
341
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
