A Sweet and Tropical Flat-Belly Salad
A Sweet and Tropical Flat-Belly Salad

Ab exercises aren't the only piece in solving the flat-belly puzzle — diet plays a huge role, too. Made with fiber-rich Bibb lettuce, this salad gets an extra boost from hydrating cucumbers that help flush out the digestive system. The enzymes in the pineapple ease digestion, and besides adding a unique sweetness to the dish, blueberries are proven to diminish belly fat. Avocado and almonds not only add bloat-reducing fiber, but since they're both considered MUFAs (monounsaturated fats), they also help keep belly fat at bay. Basically, this salad is what flat-belly dreams are made of.

At 340 calories, this Summer-inspired salad offers over 10 grams of fiber and 6.3 grams of protein. Top it with your favorite easily digestible protein such as grilled chicken, salmon, or tofu for a light, refreshing, and filling meal.

Pineapple Blueberry Salad With Lemon Chia Seed Dressing

Ingredients

  1. For the salad:
  2. 2 cups Bibb lettuce
  3. 1/3 cucumber, diced
  4. 1/4 cup fresh pineapple chunks
  5. 1/4 cup fresh blueberries
  6. 1/4 avocado, diced
  7. 1 tablespoon chopped almonds
  1. For the lemon chia seed dressing:
  2. 1 tablespoon olive oil
  3. 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (juice from half a lemon)
  4. 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup
  5. 1/4 teaspoon chia seeds

Directions

  1. Place salad ingredients in a bowl.
  2. Whisk together dressing ingredients. Drizzle onto salad, and enjoy!

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Salads, Main Dishes
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
15 mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
340
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
DebloatDairy-FreeFlat BellySaladsVeganGluten-FreeVegetarian
