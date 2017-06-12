Flat Belly Salad
A Sweet and Tropical Flat-Belly Salad
Ab exercises aren't the only piece in solving the flat-belly puzzle — diet plays a huge role, too. Made with fiber-rich Bibb lettuce, this salad gets an extra boost from hydrating cucumbers that help flush out the digestive system. The enzymes in the pineapple ease digestion, and besides adding a unique sweetness to the dish, blueberries are proven to diminish belly fat. Avocado and almonds not only add bloat-reducing fiber, but since they're both considered MUFAs (monounsaturated fats), they also help keep belly fat at bay. Basically, this salad is what flat-belly dreams are made of.
At 340 calories, this Summer-inspired salad offers over 10 grams of fiber and 6.3 grams of protein. Top it with your favorite easily digestible protein such as grilled chicken, salmon, or tofu for a light, refreshing, and filling meal.
Pineapple Blueberry Salad With Lemon Chia Seed Dressing
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Ingredients
- For the salad:
- 2 cups Bibb lettuce
- 1/3 cucumber, diced
- 1/4 cup fresh pineapple chunks
- 1/4 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/4 avocado, diced
- 1 tablespoon chopped almonds
- For the lemon chia seed dressing:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (juice from half a lemon)
- 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon chia seeds
Directions
- Place salad ingredients in a bowl.
- Whisk together dressing ingredients. Drizzle onto salad, and enjoy!
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Salads, Main Dishes
- Yield
- 1 serving
- Cook Time
- 15 mins
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 340