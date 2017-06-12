A Sweet and Tropical Flat-Belly Salad

Ab exercises aren't the only piece in solving the flat-belly puzzle — diet plays a huge role, too. Made with fiber-rich Bibb lettuce, this salad gets an extra boost from hydrating cucumbers that help flush out the digestive system. The enzymes in the pineapple ease digestion, and besides adding a unique sweetness to the dish, blueberries are proven to diminish belly fat. Avocado and almonds not only add bloat-reducing fiber, but since they're both considered MUFAs (monounsaturated fats), they also help keep belly fat at bay. Basically, this salad is what flat-belly dreams are made of.

At 340 calories, this Summer-inspired salad offers over 10 grams of fiber and 6.3 grams of protein. Top it with your favorite easily digestible protein such as grilled chicken, salmon, or tofu for a light, refreshing, and filling meal.