Flat Belly Smoothie
Want a Flat Belly? This Smoothie Will Help Get You There
Forget doing another set of crunches at the gym. Sip on this deliciously sweet smoothie packed with ingredients that fight belly fat and reduce bloating — all for under 300 calories.
The Greek yogurt in the recipe provides a good amount of calcium and protein, both of which can aid in weight loss. The smoothie also contains several ingredients — like blueberries — that have been shown to help diminish belly fat. If that's not enough, you also get the sweetness of pineapple, which contains an enzyme that helps ease digestion and banish bloat. You won't be able to taste the kale, which is full of fiber to prevent constipation, and there's calorie-free water to help clean you out.
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Ingredients
- 3 ounces vanilla nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon almond butter
- 1/2 cup frozen blueberries
- 1/2 cup frozen pineapple
- 1 cup kale
- 3/4 cup water
Directions
- Place all the ingredients in a blender, and mix until smooth.
- Enjoy immediately.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Drinks, Smoothies
- Yield
- 1 serving
- Cook Time
- 5 Mins
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 283
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
