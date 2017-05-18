 Skip Nav
Start Packing Your Things — We're All Moving to Pippa Middleton's Gym

Flat Belly Smoothie

Want a Flat Belly? This Smoothie Will Help Get You There

Forget doing another set of crunches at the gym. Sip on this deliciously sweet smoothie packed with ingredients that fight belly fat and reduce bloating — all for under 300 calories.

The Greek yogurt in the recipe provides a good amount of calcium and protein, both of which can aid in weight loss. The smoothie also contains several ingredients — like blueberries — that have been shown to help diminish belly fat. If that's not enough, you also get the sweetness of pineapple, which contains an enzyme that helps ease digestion and banish bloat. You won't be able to taste the kale, which is full of fiber to prevent constipation, and there's calorie-free water to help clean you out.

Ingredients

  1. 3 ounces vanilla nonfat Greek yogurt
  2. 1 tablespoon almond butter
  3. 1/2 cup frozen blueberries
  4. 1/2 cup frozen pineapple
  5. 1 cup kale
  6. 3/4 cup water

Directions

  1. Place all the ingredients in a blender, and mix until smooth.
  2. Enjoy immediately.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Drinks, Smoothies
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
5 Mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
283
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesSmoothiesHealthy LivingBeveragesBreakfast
Join The Conversation
dimengo dimengo 2 years

Hey fitsugar. I'm wondering why in most of your health articles you stress not having artificial sweeteners/favors, but in your recipes you often call for nonfat vanilla yogurt. Normally this is full of artificial ingredients. When it's not, sweetened yogurt has over 20 grams of added sugar per serving. Again, something your health articles frown on. I think there should be more consistency from the editors in reviewing health advice and the recipes provided.

heatheredmonds17 heatheredmonds17 2 years

So many Carbs!

emmilie emmilie 3 years
Could probably substitue the yogurt with half a banana for consistancy and taste if you didn't want the dairy. Sounds like it would be good though!
Daniel-B.15300023 Daniel-B.15300023 3 years
This was a really good smoothie, I'd recommend it to a friend. Tasted great, although I also put in a cup of water and a cup of ice, as opposed to just 3/4 cup of water.
naneraday naneraday 3 years
Cant wait to try this combo! Good call on the almond butter!
Tamara14969815 Tamara14969815 3 years
I've replaced the yogurt/water with almond milk, add a scoop of vanilla protein powder (low calorie/low sugar) and a scoop of chia seeds.. keeps you full all day and doesn't spike the calories up too high if it's your meal :) also tastes better i think!
Elizabeth14791774 Elizabeth14791774 3 years
Could you replace anything with the almond butter?
La-Tecia14740832 La-Tecia14740832 3 years
it's not very tasty but I'm powering through...sure hope it works
Latest Fitness
