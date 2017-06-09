Build Serious Strength With This Badass Kettlebell Circuit Workout

Get stronger, tone up, break a sweat, and feel like a total badass: Diakadi personal trainer Liz Letchford, MS, ATC, created this strength-building workout for women, with both bodyweight and kettlebell moves for a seriously challenging circuit.

Complete these six moves, and then do it all over again — two more times — for three rounds total (feel free to take a break to get some water in between circuits!). You'll be dripping in sweat by the end (at the latest) and feeling more powerful than ever.