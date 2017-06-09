 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Build Serious Strength With This Badass Kettlebell Circuit Workout
Heathy Eating Tips
Are You Eating Too Much Protein?
Health News
"Social Jet Lag" Happens Every Week — and It Could Cost You Your Health
Makeup
A Message to Makeup-Shamers at the Gym: Can You Freakin' NOT
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Build Serious Strength With This Badass Kettlebell Circuit Workout

Get stronger, tone up, break a sweat, and feel like a total badass: Diakadi personal trainer Liz Letchford, MS, ATC, created this strength-building workout for women, with both bodyweight and kettlebell moves for a seriously challenging circuit.

Complete these six moves, and then do it all over again — two more times — for three rounds total (feel free to take a break to get some water in between circuits!). You'll be dripping in sweat by the end (at the latest) and feeling more powerful than ever.

Related
Do Any of These 9 Moves to Blast Calories and Tone Your Abs at the Same Time

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Intermediate Workouts30-minute WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsPopsugar InterviewsWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
Humor
by Jenny Sugar
At-Home Cardio With Focus on Legs
Intermediate Workouts
At-Home Cardio Workout to Rev Your Metabolism and Work Your Legs
by Anna Renderer
200-Rep Workout
Class Fitsugar
Feel Like a Champ When You Complete This 200-Rep Workout
by Anna Renderer sponsored by Asics
Bodyweight HIIT Workout
Bodyweight Exercises
Lose Weight, Build Muscle: This HIIT Circuit Burns Calories Well After the Workout Is Over
by Michele Foley
10-to-1 Bodyweight Workout
beginner workouts
This 10-to-1 Bodyweight Workout Takes Just 4 Minutes
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds