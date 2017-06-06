6/06/17 6/06/17 POPSUGAR Fitness Fitness Gear Gold Sneakers Go For the Gold in These 7 Cute, Shiny Sneakers June 6, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 12 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Metallic sneakers are having a moment, and while we have a special place in our hearts for rose gold, we are especially loving the original gold flavor. If you style them correctly, gold shoes can actually be worn as a neutral. Take a look at our favorite choices, and score yourself a pair before they fly off the shelves. The hard part now is choosing. Related10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off Shop Brands Nike · Supra · adidas · Superga Nike Zero Shoe Get an update on the original 1987 design with these Nike Zero shoes ($150). They have a pocket of air in the sole that will give you extra cushion. The outsole is rubber so you can get good traction on the go. Wear these to the gym or out on the street. Nike Zero Women's Shoe $150 from Nike Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom 3d Mesh Sneakers We love the muted gold shade of these APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers ($185). The supportive midsole and neoprene sock make them particularly comfortable. This shoe is designed for high-impact activities like running and jogging. The mesh upper will keep your foot cool while you exercise. NET-A-PORTER.COM Athletic Shoes Athletic Propulsion Labs - Techloom Phantom 3d Mesh Sneakers - Gold $185 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Athletic Shoes Supra Noiz Skate Shoes The Supra Noiz Skate sneakers ($56) are lightweight shoes meant for skateboarding, but they're great for fitness, too. The molded foam sole makes this pick comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The upper is made of mesh and leather — it gives your foot a snug fit without feeling constricting. Supra Noiz Women's Skate Shoes $80 $55.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Supra Sneakers Adidas Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Lace-Up Sneakers The padded soles of these Adidas Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Lace-Up Sneakers ($110) absorb shock on impact. These shoes are ideal for intense HIIT workouts. They also come in gray if you prefer that shade. The sizes do run big, so order the next size down. adidas Women's Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Lace Up Sneakers $110 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers Nike Women's Air Huarache Run The combination of gold and rose gold on these Nike Air Huarache Run Sneakers ($140) is top notch. Rubber pods are strategically placed throughout the shoe to increase their durability. That means this design is going to last you a long time. There are not many pairs in this particular colorway left, so grab some before they're sold out. Nike Air Huarache Run Sneakers $140 from amazon.com Buy Now Michael Michael Kors Skylar Textured Lace-Up Sneakers These Michael Michael Kors Skylar Textured Lace-Up Sneakers ($140) are meant for walking around. The knit upper is woven with metallic threads, so your feet will shimmer as you move. The rounded toe will give you plenty of room inside. Michael Michael Kors Skylar Textured Lace-Up Sneakers $140 from lordandtaylor.com Buy Now Superga Metallic Sneakers Superga Metallic Sneakers ($78) are the epitome of fun. These shoes are nice for days when you want to be comfortable yet still look stylish. Wear these with a Summer dress or skinny jeans. You'll definitely turn heads. Superga Metallic Sneakers $78 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers Share this post Fitness GearSneakersShopping