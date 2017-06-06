 Skip Nav
Go For the Gold in These 7 Cute, Shiny Sneakers

Gold Sneakers

Go For the Gold in These 7 Cute, Shiny Sneakers

Go For the Gold in These 7 Cute, Shiny Sneakers

Metallic sneakers are having a moment, and while we have a special place in our hearts for rose gold, we are especially loving the original gold flavor. If you style them correctly, gold shoes can actually be worn as a neutral. Take a look at our favorite choices, and score yourself a pair before they fly off the shelves. The hard part now is choosing.

Nike Zero Shoe
Nike Zero Shoe

Get an update on the original 1987 design with these Nike Zero shoes ($150). They have a pocket of air in the sole that will give you extra cushion. The outsole is rubber so you can get good traction on the go. Wear these to the gym or out on the street.

Nike
Zero Women's Shoe
$150
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes
Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom 3d Mesh Sneakers
Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom 3d Mesh Sneakers

We love the muted gold shade of these APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers ($185). The supportive midsole and neoprene sock make them particularly comfortable. This shoe is designed for high-impact activities like running and jogging. The mesh upper will keep your foot cool while you exercise.

NET-A-PORTER.COM Athletic Shoes
Athletic Propulsion Labs - Techloom Phantom 3d Mesh Sneakers - Gold
$185
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Athletic Shoes
Supra Noiz Skate Shoes
Supra Noiz Skate Shoes

The Supra Noiz Skate sneakers ($56) are lightweight shoes meant for skateboarding, but they're great for fitness, too. The molded foam sole makes this pick comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The upper is made of mesh and leather — it gives your foot a snug fit without feeling constricting.

Supra
Noiz Women's Skate Shoes
$80 $55.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Supra Sneakers
Adidas Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Lace-Up Sneakers
Adidas Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Lace-Up Sneakers

The padded soles of these Adidas Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Lace-Up Sneakers ($110) absorb shock on impact. These shoes are ideal for intense HIIT workouts. They also come in gray if you prefer that shade. The sizes do run big, so order the next size down.

adidas
Women's Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Lace Up Sneakers
$110
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Nike Women's Air Huarache Run
Nike Women's Air Huarache Run

The combination of gold and rose gold on these Nike Air Huarache Run Sneakers ($140) is top notch. Rubber pods are strategically placed throughout the shoe to increase their durability. That means this design is going to last you a long time. There are not many pairs in this particular colorway left, so grab some before they're sold out.

Nike Air Huarache Run Sneakers
$140
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Michael Michael Kors Skylar Textured Lace-Up Sneakers
Michael Michael Kors Skylar Textured Lace-Up Sneakers

These Michael Michael Kors Skylar Textured Lace-Up Sneakers ($140) are meant for walking around. The knit upper is woven with metallic threads, so your feet will shimmer as you move. The rounded toe will give you plenty of room inside.

Michael Michael Kors Skylar Textured Lace-Up Sneakers
$140
from lordandtaylor.com
Buy Now
Superga Metallic Sneakers
Superga Metallic Sneakers

Superga Metallic Sneakers ($78) are the epitome of fun. These shoes are nice for days when you want to be comfortable yet still look stylish. Wear these with a Summer dress or skinny jeans. You'll definitely turn heads.

Superga
Metallic Sneakers
$78
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
