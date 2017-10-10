 Skip Nav
3 Effective Moves to Say Buh-Bye to Bat Wings

If you're rocking a sleeveless or strapless top this Halloween and you're looking to tone and tighten up your arms, this three-move triceps workout will help you reach those healthy goals. Even if you've never picked up dumbbells before, this workout is totally doable. And don't worry about looking "bulky" — strength training is proven to build lean muscle and shed fat.

Tricep Dips
Diamond Push-Ups
Bent-Over Row
