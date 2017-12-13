 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
60 Recipes to Help Shave Calories Off of Lunchtime
Holiday Fitness
This 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar Is Stocked With Essential Oils
Holiday Fitness
Healthy Gifts That Keep On Giving: The Best Monthly Subscription Boxes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Visit 10 of the Happiest Places in the World

What does it mean to be happy? Some say its having a sense of purpose or feeling financially secure while others believe its in being present or spiritually fulfilled. Whatever it may be, there are certain cities around the world that seem to have a better idea than the rest. From Denmark to New Zealand and Mexico, if you're planning a trip sometime soon, you may want to consider visiting one of these places that has the bliss meter on high. Keep reading for 10 of the happiest cities that everyone should visit.

Related
I Gave Up These 6 Things to Be Truly Healthy For Life
Auckland, New Zealand
Copenhagen, Denmark
Sydney, Australia
Barcelona, Spain
Monterrey, Mexico
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Singapore
Bergen, Norway
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Koh Samui, Thailand
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationHappinessTravel
Travel
Dubai's Luxury Hotel Is Downright Ridiculous — Wait Until You See the Amenities
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Cities For New Year's Eve
New Year
The World's Top 10 Most Glamorous Cities to Ring in the New Year
by Eva Fedderly
Best Natural Wonders in North America
Travel
30 Breathtaking North American Natural Wonders You Have to See Before You Die
by Emilia Benton
Sexual Harassment When Traveling
Women
All the Times I've Been Sexually Harassed While Traveling
by Samantha O'Brochta
Can You Travel to the North Pole?
Holiday
Yes, You Can Travel to the North Pole — Here’s How!
by Kathryn McLamb
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds