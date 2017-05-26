 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 365-Day Happiness Challenge Guaranteed to Change Your Life
Consumerism
6 Secrets From Best Buy Employees That'll Change How You Shop
Budget Tips
100+ Cheap or Free Things to Do This Summer
Wellness
10 Ways to Practice Self-Care This Weekend (That Don't Involve Spas)
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The 365-Day Happiness Challenge Guaranteed to Change Your Life

The most important thing in life, without a doubt, is to be happy. With that being said, don't overthink your happiness — remaining content is actually incredibly simple. We created a 365-day challenge that will make you more cheerful than you've ever been. One year may seem like a long time, but these are activities you will truly enjoy. We made them easy so that accomplishing a long-term goal will be a piece of cake. Try our happiness challenge and we promise it will change your attitude forever!

— Additional reporting by Tara Block, Annie Gabillet, and Ann-Marie Alcantara

Previous Next
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR ChallengeHappinessWellness
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Wellness
What Crystal Should You Own Based on Your Zodiac Sign?
by Macy Cate Williams
What Do Teeth Falling Out Dreams Mean?
Sleep
If You've Dreamed That Your Teeth Fell Out, There's an Important Meaning Behind It
by Macy Cate Williams
Clean-Eating Recipes | 2-Week Plan
Clean Eating Recipes
A Clean-Eating Plan That Helps You Meal Prep
by Susi May
Get the Dish
by Brandi Milloy
States With the Happiest Workers
Wellness
For a Happy Work Life, Move to 1 of These States
by Victoria Messina
Best 2017 Summer Books For Women
Summer
Dive Into This Summer's Best New Beach Reads!
by Brenda Janowitz
Sheet-Pan Fajitas Recipe
Original Recipes
by Erin Cullum
Drinking Bucket List For Couples
Relationships
The Ultimate Bucket List For Booze-Loving Couples
by Macy Cate Williams
Easy Grilled Chicken Breast Recipe
Original Recipes
The Best Method to Grill Skinless, Boneless Chicken Breasts
by Anna Monette Roberts
Avocado Cupcakes Recipe
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Is Morning Meditation Helpful?
Productivity
I Tried Meditating Every Morning Before Work, and This Is What Happened
by Nicole Yi
How to Do Both Disneyland Parks in One Day
Disney
Only Have 1 Day at Disneyland? Yes, It Is Possible to Do Both Parks
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds