8 Fitness Experts Share Their Favorite Healthy Snacks

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to eat healthier foods, chances are you may have overlooked the snack department. The next time you crave that bag of chips or store-bought chocolate chip cookies, think about maintaining your energy levels with a healthy option.

To get you inspired to take your snack game to the next level, we checked in with eight fitness experts, from a New York-based SoulCycle instructor to a celebrity trainer. Find out the healthy snacks they swear by.