Totally Addictive Metabolism-Boosting Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

Before throwing out your jack-o'-lantern's guts, use the pumpkin seeds to make a healthy snack. High in plant sterols and phytochemicals, pumpkin seeds aid in lowering cholesterol and also promote good prostate health. On top of that, they're also a good source of protein and fiber, making them a great snack if you're trying to lose weight.



While a basic recipe is a nice treat, get creative by adding metabolism-boosting spices to your recipe. While cinnamon and a little brown sugar make for a tasty treat, throw in a pinch of cayenne for a creative twist and extra heat!