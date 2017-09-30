 Skip Nav
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends

How to Roast Pumpkin Seeds | Recipe

Totally Addictive Metabolism-Boosting Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

Before throwing out your jack-o'-lantern's guts, use the pumpkin seeds to make a healthy snack. High in plant sterols and phytochemicals, pumpkin seeds aid in lowering cholesterol and also promote good prostate health. On top of that, they're also a good source of protein and fiber, making them a great snack if you're trying to lose weight.

While a basic recipe is a nice treat, get creative by adding metabolism-boosting spices to your recipe. While cinnamon and a little brown sugar make for a tasty treat, throw in a pinch of cayenne for a creative twist and extra heat!

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Basic Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 2 cups pumpkin seeds that have been rinsed and dried
  2. 1/2 tablespoon olive oil or melted coconut oil
  3. 2 teaspoons spice mixture
  4. Salt to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. In a large bowl, toss pumpkin seeds with oil, salt, and seasoning.
  3. Spread pumpkin seeds evenly onto a baking sheet in 1 layer.
  4. Bake for about 20 minutes, until the seeds are crisp, shaking the pan every few minutes while roasting.
  5. Remove from the oven and, if desired, add more spices.

Snacks, Nuts
Yield
2 cups

Image Source: Flickr user Karry Hosford
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingHalloween
FitBlackChicks FitBlackChicks 3 years
I keep forgetting to do this! I want to try a spicy mix. Yum!
weffie weffie 6 years
My mom makes hers with tamari, they are sooo addictive! Our fall special at work includes a Pumpkin-Butternut Squash soup that we garnish with shelled roasted pumpkin seeds... I'd never really thought to shell them before roasting (mainly because of the extra labour, but partly because I like the chewy shells) but they are really, really crispy and delicious!
kurniakasih kurniakasih 7 years
yeah, I usually just use olive oil and salt. But, great idea! I love it when Halloween comes around since it's roasting pumpkin seeds time for us adults (beside taking our kid around for trick or treating)!
insanitypepper insanitypepper 7 years
Olive oil and salt is all I need.
Soniabonya Soniabonya 7 years
I used to LOVE pumpkin seeds. I always looked forward to my mom roasting them as a child. Then I ate too much and was sick for several days. Now I avoid them. Just looking at the picture made my stomach churn :( So sad.
