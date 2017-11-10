High-Protein Vanilla Almond Raspberry Overnight Oats Offers Almost 17 Grams

Overnight oats is almost the perfect breakfast. You can prep it the night before, so it's super quick, it's full of fiber, and it tastes delicious warm or cold. But it's lacking in protein, which you need in order to build muscle and to keep you energized and satisfied all morning long.

This recipe is a game changer because it offers almost 17 grams of protein. The secret? Mashed beans. And your taste buds won't be able to detect them because they just add to the smooth, creamy texture, and they take on the sweet vanilla almond raspberry flavor.



This Creamy Banana Cashew Overnight Oatmeal Offers 15 Grams of Protein Related

The beans also increase the fiber, so this breakfast offers over 14 grams, which is well over the amount recommended for the perfect breakfast formula for weight loss. For a meal that's 370 calories and under nine grams of sugar, you can feel good dipping your spoon into this jar.