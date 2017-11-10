 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
This Pasta Has 3 Times the Amount of Protein as the Regular Stuff, but How Does It Taste?
Shopping Guide
The Best Gym Bags by Personality Type
Healthy Recipes
Here's That Cauliflower Pizza Crust Everyone Keeps Talking About

High-Protein Overnight Oats Recipe

High-Protein Vanilla Almond Raspberry Overnight Oats Offers Almost 17 Grams

Overnight oats is almost the perfect breakfast. You can prep it the night before, so it's super quick, it's full of fiber, and it tastes delicious warm or cold. But it's lacking in protein, which you need in order to build muscle and to keep you energized and satisfied all morning long.

Related
Low-Sugar, High-Protein Maple Vanilla Overnight Oats

This recipe is a game changer because it offers almost 17 grams of protein. The secret? Mashed beans. And your taste buds won't be able to detect them because they just add to the smooth, creamy texture, and they take on the sweet vanilla almond raspberry flavor.

Related
This Creamy Banana Cashew Overnight Oatmeal Offers 15 Grams of Protein

The beans also increase the fiber, so this breakfast offers over 14 grams, which is well over the amount recommended for the perfect breakfast formula for weight loss. For a meal that's 370 calories and under nine grams of sugar, you can feel good dipping your spoon into this jar.

High-Protein Overnight Oats

High-Protein Overnight Oats

High-Protein Overnight Oats Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1/4 cup white beans
  2. 1/2 cup rolled oats
  3. 1 teaspoon chia seeds
  4. 2/3 cup vanilla soy milk (I used Silk Light Vanilla)
  5. 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  6. 10 raw almonds, chopped
  7. 1/4 cup raspberries

Directions

  1. Add the beans to a mason jar or small bowl and mash thoroughly with a fork.
  2. Add the rest of the ingredients and refrigerate overnight.
  3. In the morning, take it out of the fridge, give it a good stir, and enjoy.
Source: Calorie Count
Related
This Oatmeal Hack Is Seriously Genius

Information

Category
Breakfast/Brunch
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
371
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Overnight OatsHealthy RecipesDairy-FreeHealthy LivingOatsVeganGluten-FreeBreakfastVegetarianOatmeal
Budget Tips
This Instant Iced Coffee Hack Only Takes 2 Minutes
by Erin Cullum
Whole30 Snacks
Healthy Recipes
15 Snacks For Your Whole30 Way of Life
by Michele Foley
Vegan Strawberry Cheesecake
Healthy Recipes
100-Calorie Bite-Size Strawberry Cheesecakes
by Jenny Sugar
Quick and Healthy Breakfast Ideas
Healthy Recipes
Quick and Healthy Breakfast Ideas For Busy Mornings
by Rachel Fendel
Which Diets Don't Work?
Vegan
These Are All the Diets I Tried — and Gladly Broke Up With
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds