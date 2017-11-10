High-Protein Overnight Oats Recipe
High-Protein Vanilla Almond Raspberry Overnight Oats Offers Almost 17 Grams
Overnight oats is almost the perfect breakfast. You can prep it the night before, so it's super quick, it's full of fiber, and it tastes delicious warm or cold. But it's lacking in protein, which you need in order to build muscle and to keep you energized and satisfied all morning long.
This recipe is a game changer because it offers almost 17 grams of protein. The secret? Mashed beans. And your taste buds won't be able to detect them because they just add to the smooth, creamy texture, and they take on the sweet vanilla almond raspberry flavor.
The beans also increase the fiber, so this breakfast offers over 14 grams, which is well over the amount recommended for the perfect breakfast formula for weight loss. For a meal that's 370 calories and under nine grams of sugar, you can feel good dipping your spoon into this jar.
High-Protein Overnight Oats
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup white beans
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1 teaspoon chia seeds
- 2/3 cup vanilla soy milk (I used Silk Light Vanilla)
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- 10 raw almonds, chopped
- 1/4 cup raspberries
Directions
- Add the beans to a mason jar or small bowl and mash thoroughly with a fork.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and refrigerate overnight.
- In the morning, take it out of the fridge, give it a good stir, and enjoy.
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch
- Yield
- 1 serving
- Cook Time
- 5 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 371