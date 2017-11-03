 Skip Nav
10 Natural Ways to Help Detoxify the Body
20 Protein-Packed Meals That Don't Contain a Single Piece of Meat

"But how do you get enough protein?" is easily the most common (and often annoying) question posed to vegans and vegetarians, especially those who are highly active. But new converts need not be alarmed — as it turns out, there are tons of protein-packed options available to meatless athletes, from grains like quinoa and farro to meat substitutes like tofu and tempeh. Here are 20 entrée options to try your hand at, many of which are perfect for Fall and Winter.

Tempeh Stir-Fry
Farro With Dukkah
Vegan Autumn Quinoa Bowl
Baked Enchilada-Style Veggie Burritos
Copycat Chipotle Sofritas
Seitan Potato Almond Curry
Vegan Chili con Carne
Autumn Lentil Kale Salad With Parmesan
Taco Spaghetti Squash Boats
Instant Pot Lentil Bolognese Sauce
Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili
Jackfruit and Pinto Bean Baked Taquitos
Lentil Meatballs
Mediterranean Vegetable Wraps With Freekeh
Quinoa Taco Bowls With Guacamole
Tofu Breakfast Scramble
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Mexican Quinoa
Sweet Potato Noodle Enchilada Stir-Fry
Tempeh Reuben Wraps
Vegetarian enchiladas
