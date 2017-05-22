 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
If You Want to Run Longer, This Is a Must
Bodyweight Exercises
The Best Cardio Exercises You Can Do in Your Living Room
Class Fitsugar
Skip the Crunches in This Quick Standing Abs Workout
Beginner Fitness Tips
5 Reasons Working Out at Night Will Change Your Life

How to Breathe When Running

If You Want to Run Longer, This Is a Must

Ever wonder why some days you feel like you can keep running and running while on others you have zero stamina? Certainly the amount of sleep you got the night before, stress levels, and diet play a role in how you perform during your runs, but how you regulate your breath during your jogging session also affects your energy levels. Here's how to power your muscles with fresh oxygen on each stride.

Related
The Trick That Helped My Lungs Stop Burning on Runs

Learn to breathe deeply: Your lungs are just a bit smaller than your rib cage, but most people tend to use just the top third of this powerful organ. When you take a deep breath, you are expanding the lungs, pressing down the diaphragm, and causing your abdomen to expand as your lungs fill with air. Learning to breathe this way while running helps you take in a lot of oxygen, preventing dizziness and nausea. With a little training and some stretching, you can breathe to your full potential and increase your endurance. Cross-training with yoga and Pilates can also help you learn to breathe from your diaphragm. Here are some tips for how to conquer diaphragmatic breathing.

Match your breathing to your steps: For an easy-paced run, inhale for three or four steps, then exhale for the same amount. Count the steps in your head while you adjust to breathing on tempo. If you are running more intensely, your breathing tempo will increase to support your increased energy output and become faster — a breath in for one to two steps and out for one to two steps. If you can't match your steps to your breathing tempo, then you are trying to run too fast; slow down, and get back into your rhythm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breathe differently in cooler temps: It's important to breathe through your nose while running in chillier weather, because cold air is dry and breathing through your mouth increases the dryness while decreasing the temperature of the air. Since your lungs do not like dry air, you can experience asthma-like symptoms, like wheezing and coughing, when breathing cold air in through your mouth. Breathing through your nose not only filters out air impurities but also warms cool air to body temperature, creating less shock for the lungs to decrease those asthma-like symptoms.

Related
The Biggest Mistakes Trainers See in the Gym

Learn to breathe through your nose: If nose breathing is difficult for you, start experimenting with the technique now before the temperature drops drastically. Breathing through the nose helps you breathe more deeply and efficiently, which will ultimately help your running no matter what the temperature is. If you plan to run in cold temps and have yet to master nose breathing, you can try wearing a bandana (or a shirt that can be pulled up far) over your nose and mouth to help trap the moisture of your breath and humidity in the air before it reaches your lungs.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Ericka McConnell
Join the conversation
Beginner Fitness TipsWorkoutsBreathingRunning
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Bridgitt14936523 Bridgitt14936523 2 years

I've had that, and then I've had times when I can run 6-8 miles, fine, go figure.

Tim14897096 Tim14897096 3 years
Very well Written. I am impressed by details. Thanks for sharing. - Tim @ http://www.howtolosefathq.com
Carri14785670 Carri14785670 3 years
As Leslie Kaminoff (founder of the Breathing Project in NY & author of Yoga Anatomy) says - ALL breathing is diaphragmatic (except in cases of paralysis, such as quadriplegia). I get that's not the point of this article, but it's a common misconception. I agree on days when I'm not quite in the zone, I find it's my breath that's "off". ChatterrunGirl also has great info about breathing & running on her blog with a post written by yours truly called the Power of the Breath! Use your breath to calm the body & in turn you'll calm the mind. http://www.chatterrungirl.com/blog/
feffer2001 feffer2001 3 years
I use to be horrible with my breathing & couldn't last long during a run but since I've learned to manage my breathe my stamina has gone up
daniels24 daniels24 4 years
That burning that you're feeling is what I have too. If you feel like it's hard to get air into your lungs instead of out, that's called Vocal Cord Dysfunction. It's corrected by properly breathing while running and this page is somewhat helpful but not all the way. That pain that you're feeling is when you inhale using your chest instead of your diaphragm, which is the muscle that is used to properly breathe; you must train yourself to breathe while you run in order to run faster. When you breathe, you want to take a deeper exhale than an inhale. Causing a sipping and blowing type breath. I'm no doctor, but this is what I was told to do and it works wonders for me. If you want more information, I see a speech therapist which helps a lot! :)
k-sk k-sk 4 years
I too get the not so much pain but a burning in my chest and back, if I slow down to a fast walk i'm fine.
elizabeth124 elizabeth124 4 years
There is a serious inaccuracy in the first point. We actually breathe by activating the diaphragm, making the pleural cavities larger and generating negative pressure relative to atmospheric air. As any introductory physics or chemistry student could tell you, gases follow the path of least resistance - we do NOT expand our lungs because air itself is causing expansion.
testadura67 testadura67 5 years
I'm sorry, but if I saw someone running through my neighborhood with a bandana tied over their face, I'd call the police! :)
Paromita Paromita 5 years
The only problem I have during a run is pain in my chest.. it makes me want to stop. Anyone know why that happens?
Food News
3 Ingenious Cooking Secrets Straight From an Italian Grandmother
by Erin Cullum
Can You Do Shots of ACV?
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
by Michele Foley
Breathing and Running
Running
Breathing and Running
by Fitness
Running
Despite Being Told She Wouldn't Walk, This Girl With Spina Bifida Ran a 5K Race
by Kelsey Garcia
Breakfast Smoothies For Weight Loss
Healthy Recipes
Lose Weight Faster With One of These 12 Breakfast Smoothies
by Leta Shy
Flat Belly Smoothie
Healthy Recipes
Want a Flat Belly? This Smoothie Will Help Get You There
by Jenny Sugar
Facts About Nike
Running
19 Things You Never Knew About Nike, Straight From a Former Employee
by Dominique Astorino
Japanese-Style Pancakes
Food Video
Japanese Hotcakes Instantly Make Mornings Happier
by Brandi Milloy
Learn to Love: Breathing Both Ways
Bilateral Breathing
Learn to Love: Breathing Both Ways
by Fitness
Strategies For Running Faster
Running
10 Tips That Will Make You a Faster Runner
by Leta Shy
Exercise in My Underwear
Beginner Fitness Tips
How Exercising in My Underwear Has Changed My Workouts
by Jenny Sugar
Bodyweight Butt Workout
10-minute Workouts
If You Only Have 10 Minutes to Work Out Today, Do This 4-Move Workout
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds