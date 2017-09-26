This Cooking Guide Will Make You a Tempeh Master

Tofu is usually the first food people experiment with when they switch to a more plant-based diet. Tofu is pretty easy to cook with because it has such a bland flavor, but tempeh is another soy product that shouldn't be forgotten! Made by fermenting cooked soybeans, it's less processed than tofu and offers more protein and way more fiber per serving. Here are four easy ways to start cooking with tempeh. Just be aware that there are different types, so try a few varieties to see which you like the best. Also note that some contain grains such as barley, which is great for more flavor and texture, but not great if you're following a gluten-free diet.