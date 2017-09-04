A Step-by-Step Guide on the Best Ways to Cook Tofu

Your diet could use more protein, but let's face it — it can do without added saturated fat and cholesterol. I have one word for you: tofu. Yes, this versatile vegetarian food is just the thing to fill you up and sustain your energy to help you defeat hunger and drop pounds.

Because I've been a vegetarian since the ripe age of 13, friends keep asking advice on how to cook tofu so that it's not squishy and gross! Well, here's a simple step-by-step guide to preparing this white wonder in three tasty ways.