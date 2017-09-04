 Skip Nav
Intermediate Workouts
Build Muscle and Boost Your Metabolism With This Weighted Workout
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
10 Healthy Breakfasts With (at Least!) 15 Grams of Protein
A Step-by-Step Guide on the Best Ways to Cook Tofu

Your diet could use more protein, but let's face it — it can do without added saturated fat and cholesterol. I have one word for you: tofu. Yes, this versatile vegetarian food is just the thing to fill you up and sustain your energy to help you defeat hunger and drop pounds.

Because I've been a vegetarian since the ripe age of 13, friends keep asking advice on how to cook tofu so that it's not squishy and gross! Well, here's a simple step-by-step guide to preparing this white wonder in three tasty ways.

Which Is Healthier: Tofu or Tempeh?

Types of Tofu
How to Press
How to Cut
When sautéing or baking, you may prefer thinner, rectangular slices, since they'll cook faster. You can get fancy and cut different shapes like triangles — it's totally up to you! Or try cutting your tofu into thin strips and make this watermelon tofu salad.
How to Marinate
How to Sauté
How to Bake
Start Slideshow
Healthy Eating TipsCooking TechniquesHealthy LivingVeganVegetarianTofu
