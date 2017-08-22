 Skip Nav
You Want to Master Pull-Ups, But You Don't Have a Bar? Try This Hack

I'm really trying to work on pull-ups and I figured out this hack for doing them at home using a table. Let me clarify: a STURDY table!

A post shared by Jenny Sugar (@jennysugar) on

When I started CrossFit over a year ago, goal number one was to be able to do a pull-up. I finally mastered one, but man . . . it's still so frickin hard! It's because I don't work on them enough.

My CrossFit coach, Kristi Lunny, said she has a pull-up bar in her garage. Every time she goes out to her car, she does as many pull-ups as she can. Then, when she gets home, she does them again before heading inside the house. I don't have a pull-up bar at home, though, and I can't really do pull-ups unassisted yet, so this little table hack works perfectly! It's like doing ring rows, or bar rows, and it totally works those pulling muscles.

Try it yourself, but please, please, please use a STURDY table that won't fall over when you hang from it. A dinky folding table from Ikea is not the best option for this. Now, every time I sit down to dinner, seeing the table will remind me to bust out a set of 12 to 15 before and after I eat. Boom! I'll be crushing pull-ups in no time!

