How to Do Triceps Push-Ups

Get Strong and Toned Arms With This Fun Push-Up Variation

If you want to tone your upper body and core, push-ups are one of the most effective exercises you can do. If you're used to doing them with your elbows out wide, try this challenging variation that targets your triceps for a more defined upper body.

  • Begin in plank position with the arms and body straight, shoulders over the wrists. Keep the core engaged.
  • Bend the elbows behind you and lower your chest to the floor. Keep your upper arms tight to your body so your elbows are against your ribs on both sides.
  • Straighten the arms, coming back to plank position.
  • This counts as one rep. Do as many reps as you can with correct form.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
