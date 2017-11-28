 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Your Birth Control Affects Your Period More Than You Think — Here's How
Before and After
You'll Want to Do CrossFit After Seeing These Transformation Photos
Shopping Guide
Cold-Weather Workout Gear, Because You're Not Gonna Stop Just Because It's Cold
Printable Workouts
In a Workout Rut? These 50+ Workout Posters Are the Answer

How Does Birth Control Affect Your Period?

Your Birth Control Affects Your Period More Than You Think — Here's How

Many of us have used birth control to regulate our periods. We may even have used it to allow us to schedule or skip periods if we had vacation plans or a special event coming up, so we know there's a relationship between periods and birth control . . . but just what is it and how does it differ depending on the birth control?

Just as there are many reasons women may use birth control, there are also a lot of different kinds of birth control available. The various forms of birth control don't really affect women during their periods very much. Instead, they actually affect the periods themselves.

Related
A Doctor Answers: Will Birth Control Make Me Gain Weight?

A lot of birth control methods work by regulating hormones, which is going to have an impact of some sort on our periods, also related to hormones. "Almost all hormonal-based contraceptives (including OCPs, NuvaRing, Depo-Provera, patches, and implants like Nexplanon) will typically reduce the duration of menses, the flow itself, and the pain associated with the bleeding (dysmenorrhea)," said Dr. Robert Berg, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, the kind of hormone regulation is going to play a role in the impact. "Combined (estrogen/progesterone) contraceptives (OCP, NuvaRing, patch) will generally do so within one or two cycles and will usually remain effective as long as the patient uses it," Dr. Berg said.

Related
I Forgot to Take My Birth Control; What Should I Do?

Some combined contraceptives even stop periods altogether or bring about a period so light that it is barely noticeable. "Progesterone-only methods (hormone-bearing IUDs, such as Liletta or Mirena, Depo-Provera, implants) will, in most women, cause cessation or near cessation of menses (amenorrhea), but will often be preceded by a period (up to six months) of irregular spotting," Dr. Berg said.

The one type of birth control that does not cause a decrease in bleeding is the copper-T IUD (ParaGard). "Although an effective contraceptive, the bleeding profile in most women does not change compared to what was present prior to the IUD insertion. In rare cases, it may even cause an increase in bleeding," Dr. Berg said.

Related
Before You Get an IUD, Here Are 5 Important Things You Need to Know

As an aside, many women who use birth control and stop bleeding are concerned that the buildup of their uterine lining isn't being "cleaned out." This is actually not the case, as the uterine lining (endometrium) is prevented from growing throughout the cycle. "The 'period' that someone has (when using monthly or extended-cycle OCPs, for example) is really just withdrawal bleeding from the lack of hormonal support during the pill-free week and is usually much lighter than her normal period would be," Dr. Berg said.

Ultimately, just like with any other decision regarding our sexual health or medication we are considering, it's important to discuss any decisions and concerns with your doctor.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich
Join the conversation
PeriodsHealthy LivingWomen's HealthWomenBirth Control
Relationships
What It's Like Being a "Femme" Lesbian
by Jen Porcelli
Cat Lady Gifts
Gift Guide
58 Purr-fect Gifts For the Cat Lovers in Your Life
by Tara Block
Mermaid Tattoos
Mermaids
26 Pretty Tattoos Fit For a Real-Life Mermaid
by Macy Cate Williams
Surprising Zodiac Sign Qualities
Women
Surprising Qualities of Your Zodiac Sign That You Don't Already Know
by Adrienne Holland
How to Stay Close to High School Friends
Women
Allowing My High School Friends to Change Saved Our Friendship
by Chandler Baker
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds