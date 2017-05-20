 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
10-minute Workouts
If You Only Have 10 Minutes to Work Out Today, Do This 4-Move Workout
Glow
Protein-Packed Chocolate Chip Cookies
Workouts
A 100-Rep Bodyweight Workout That Can Be Done in Just 5 Minutes

How to Freeze Oatmeal

If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick

My obsession for quick breakfasts and my love for steel-cut oats do not go hand in hand, that is, until this very moment. Since I'm way too hungry in the morning to sit around for 40 minutes to wait for my bowl of oats to cook, this little hack has changed my life. It turns steel-cut oats into quick oats, so in less than five minutes, you can sit down to a creamy, satisfying breakfast that'll keep you full all morning long.

All you need is some time on Sunday and a freezer. Just make a big batch on the stove and freeze smaller portions using a muffin tin. Pop the little oatmeal pucks into a freezer bag and a week of healthy, fiber-full breakfasts is ready.

Related
10 Ingenious Kitchen Hacks That Help Make Life Healthier

When you wake up starving for a bowl of deliciousness, just pop two (150 calories) or three (226 calories) into a bowl, microwave for a few minutes, and add your favorite toppings. The soft and chewy consistency is the same as if you cooked up a fresh batch, but in so much less time! Your mornings will never be the same — I don't know why I never thought of this before!

Related
The Easiest Slow-Cooker Breakfast For Weight Loss

Frozen Steel-Cut Oatmeal

Frozen Steel-Cut Oatmeal

Notes

This recipe makes enough for seven breakfasts if you use three "oatmeal muffins" per serving.

How to Freeze Oatmeal

Ingredients

  1. 8 cups water
  2. 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  3. 2 cups steel-cut oats
  4. 7 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  5. 2 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

Directions

  1. Bring water and salt to a rolling boil. Pour in oats, stir, and reduce heat to simmer, cooking for 30 minutes.
  2. Turn off heat and stir in the maple syrup and cinnamon. Allow to sit for 10 minutes.
  3. Lightly grease 21 sections of two 12-cup muffin tins, and pour in the oatmeal.
  4. Freeze flat for five hours. Remove pan from the freezer and allow to thaw for a few minutes. Using a butterknife, gently pop the oatmeal "muffins" out of the pan, seal in a freezer bag, and keep frozen.
  5. When you're ready to eat, place two to three in a bowl and microwave for 2-3 minutes. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Below is the nutritional info for one oatmeal "muffin":

Here is the nutritional info for three oatmeal "muffins":

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Breakfast/Brunch, Granola
Yield
21 cups; 7 servings

Nutrition

Calories per serving
75 calories
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsHealthy RecipesDairy-FreeHealthy LivingVeganBreakfastVegetarianOatmeal
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Healthy Eating Tips
You Might Stop Buying Skinless Chicken Breasts After This
by Dominique Astorino
Zoe Saldana Shape Cover | June 2017
Zoe Saldana
by Michele Foley
How to Stop Overeating at Dinner
Healthy Eating Tips
How to Stop Overeating at Dinner
by Jenny Sugar
Paleo
These Paleo Blender Muffins Are the Perfect On-the-Go Snack
by Julie Fagan
Coffee Smoothie Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Runners, Skip Your Coffee and Grab This Disneyland Chef's Rocket Fuel Smoothie
by Dominique Astorino
What Happens When You Drink a Gallon of Water a Day?
Skin Care
by Jenny Sugar
Coffee Protein Smoothie
Healthy Recipes
300-Calorie Iced Coffee Protein Smoothie (Tastes Like Melted Coffee Ice Cream!)
by Jenny Sugar
Easy Whole30 Recipes
Healthy Recipes
50 Protein-Packed Recipes For Your Whole30 Diet
by Michele Foley
Cucumber, Black Bean, Corn, Tomato, and Avocado Salad
Healthy Recipes
The Easiest and Most Satisfying Salad You'll Ever Make
by Jenny Sugar
Chicken Recipe | GFF Magazine
Cooking Basics
The Best Effing Chicken Recipe Ever — Seriously
by GFF Magazine
Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken Recipe
Healthy Recipes
The Best Freaking Grilled Chicken You'll Ever Taste
by Alessandra Foresto
Kombucha Nice Cream Float
Glow
by Susi May
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds