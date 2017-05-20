If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick

My obsession for quick breakfasts and my love for steel-cut oats do not go hand in hand, that is, until this very moment. Since I'm way too hungry in the morning to sit around for 40 minutes to wait for my bowl of oats to cook, this little hack has changed my life. It turns steel-cut oats into quick oats, so in less than five minutes, you can sit down to a creamy, satisfying breakfast that'll keep you full all morning long.

All you need is some time on Sunday and a freezer. Just make a big batch on the stove and freeze smaller portions using a muffin tin. Pop the little oatmeal pucks into a freezer bag and a week of healthy, fiber-full breakfasts is ready.



When you wake up starving for a bowl of deliciousness, just pop two (150 calories) or three (226 calories) into a bowl, microwave for a few minutes, and add your favorite toppings. The soft and chewy consistency is the same as if you cooked up a fresh batch, but in so much less time! Your mornings will never be the same — I don't know why I never thought of this before!